Pune, Nov 27 (IANS) England Women A have lost Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Jemima Spence to a left knee injury on the eve of their all-format series in India, with wicketkeeper-batter Ellie Threlkeld named as her replacement for the T20 leg.

"Jemimah injured her left knee during a fielding session and following a scan it was confirmed that she would be unable to take any further part in the tour," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an injury update on Friday.

Jemimah has since flown back home. Confirming her replacement, the ECB added, "Lancashire's Ellie Threlkeld has been called up to the T20 portion of the tour and joins the squad earlier than planned."

Surrey also confirmed her rehabilitation would be handled in-house. "Spence will be welcomed back to the Kia Oval where Surrey's medical team will oversee her recovery," it said.

Ellie was part of the England squad for the historic Lord's Test against India in July, though she did not feature in the playing XI. By the age of nine, Ellie was turning out for Liverpool's football set-up and Lancashire's cricket teams, and kept both going until she turned 18.

Forced to choose then, she picked cricket. Football did not disappear entirely, as she spent four years with Wigan Athletic while completing a psychology degree at university. She signed her first professional contract with Lancashire in 2020 and has led her side as club captain ever since, including guiding them to a domestic double in 2025.

Ellie is a qualified sport psychologist and works with Lancashire's boys' cricket programme and Sale Sharks Women. England women’s A tour of India gets underway with the first T20 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on November 30, with a 1pm start.

The remaining two T20s will be played at the same venue on December 3 and 5 respectively, starting at 6pm. The action then moves to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for three one-dayers on December 8, 11 and 14, with the opener starting at 9am and next two games beginning at 2pm. The tour ends with a multi-day fixture in Mumbai starting at 9:30am on December 19.

--IANS

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