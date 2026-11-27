Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) The makers of director Gowtham Sivaraman's upcoming film 'Picasso', featuring Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar and Tamil actor and director Abishan Jeevinth in the lead, on Friday released 'Hakuna Matata', the foot-tapping first single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Tamil actor Soori, who released the single on his social media timelines, wrote, "Happy to release the first single #HakunaMatata from the movie #Picasso. Hearty wishes to @NimmaShivanna sir, my anbu thambi Abishanjeevinth, @leon_james, @dramacompany @balaarunachala and the entire crew. Kalakkunga! Wishing the team great success! #Abishanjeevinth #Drshivarajkumar #Dramacompany."

Interestingly, the fast-paced, foot-tapping number has been rendered by the film's hero, Abishan Jeevinth, himself. The song has been set to tune by Leon James. Lyrics for the song have been penned by Thamizh Aadhavan.

For the unaware, shooting for the film was wrapped up in August this year.

Taking to its Instagram page to announce the wrapping up of shooting, Drama Company, the production house producing the film, had said, "That’s a wrap. To the moments, the people and the magic we created together on the sets of Dr. Shivarajkumar X Abishan Jeevinth | Drama Company Production No. 1. A journey filled with joy, friendship, love, laughter and relentless hard work and memories we’ll cherish forever. First Look & Title Announcement Soon. #DramaCompanyProductionNo1 Shoot Wrap."

The makers of the film have already revealed the look and character of Abishan Jeevinth in the film. The makers had disclosed that Abishan plays a character called Sugan in the film.

Taking to its social media timelines to share Abishan Jeevinth's look in the film, Drama Company, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Meet the bundle of energy - Sugan. Our Energetic Star Abishan Jeevinth is all set to steal your hearts in #DramaCompanyProductionNo1. Shoot in Progress."

Picasso is being produced by Balamurugan A under the banner of Drama Company. The film, which was launched in June this year with great fanfare, will feature Shivani Nagaram as the female lead opposite Abishan Jeevinth. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including Yogalakshmi, Gaana Vinoth, Sangeetha Madhavan and Benjamin.

On the technical front, the film will have music by one of the best music directors in the Tamil film industry, Leon James. It will also have cinematography by Pragadeesh Prabhu and editing by Suresh Kumar.

It may be recalled that Abishan Jeevinth had earlier this year greeted actor Shiva Rajkumar on his birthday, saying he was incredibly proud to be sharing screen space with him.

Taking to his X timeline, Abishan Jeevinth, who had shot to fame with his first directorial 'Tourist Family', wrote, "Happy Birthday, @NimmaShivanna sir!! Wishing you nothing but the very best, always. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me. I’m incredibly proud to be sharing the screen with you."

--IANS

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