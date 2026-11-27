Berlin, Nov 27 (IANS) India and Germany on Friday held discussions in Berlin on strengthening the strategic partnership and enhancing parliamentary exchanges.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, and a delegation of Christian Democratic Union (CDU)/Christian Social Union (CSU) members of the German Bundestag, led by Tilman Kuban. The meeting took place ahead of the delegation's visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru from November 28 to December 3.

"Ambassador Ajit Gupte interacted with a delegation of CDU/CSU Members of German Bundestag, led by Mr. Tilman Kuban, MdB and Spokesperson for European Affairs of CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group, at Bundestag in Berlin, on 26 Nov 2026," the Indian Embassy in Germany posted on X.

"Discussions focused on strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and enhancing Parliamentary exchanges, ahead of the delegation’s visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru from 28 Nov-3 Dec 2026. The delegation also includes MdBs Jan Metzler, Philip M.A. Hoffmann, Stefan Glaser and Ellen Demuth," it added.

On November 25, Ajit Gupte held a meeting with Member of German Bundestag and Vice-Chair of India-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group Dirk Wiese at Paul Lobe House, with discussions held on strengthening Strategic Partnership between the two nations and exchanging views on international issues.

On November 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during which both leaders reviewed the "growing momentum" in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and also discussed opportunities in several other sectors.

"Had a productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, defence and advanced technologies," PM Modi posted on X after the call.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the sustained momentum in bilateral engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including defence and advanced technologies, as India and Germany celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

"They noted that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would unlock several new opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment," read the PMO statement.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation at multilateral fora in addressing contemporary global challenges, it added.

"India and Germany will also continue to work closely together to address global challenges and promote peace, stability and a rules-based international order," PM Modi said.

--IANS

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