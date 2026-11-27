Quetta, Nov 27 (IANS) At least four Pakistani military personnel were killed and seven others injured in a bombing and armed attack targeting a military convoy in Balochistan's Kech district on Friday, local media reported.

The attack took place in the Bil Nagor area, between Darachko and Jath.

Authorities initially confirmed the incident, saying two military personnel had been killed and five others injured, but subsequent reports put the death toll at four, with seven others wounded, the Balochistan Post reported.

The deceased personnel were identified as Lance Naik Abid, Lance Naik Waseem, Sepoy Danish and Sepoy Fareed.

The injured were identified as Havaldar Qadir, Lance Naik Zafar, Sepoy Faisal, Sepoy Awais, Sepoy Amin, Sepoy Shahid and Sepoy Bahadur, the report stated.

"Pakistani military authorities have yet to officially confirm the revised casualty figures or release further details regarding the incident," it added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

On November 24, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for killing 20 Pakistani military personnel and alleged operatives in a series of attacks across Balochistan.

In a statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the group's aerial unit, QAHR, and Fateh Squad were involved in an attack on the Pakistani military's 93 Wing camp at Hazhda Khol in Nushki on November 21.

The BLA claimed that its aerial unit, QAHR, conducted 11 drone strikes against military positions during the assault, killing eight personnel and injuring seven others at the camp. It also said its fighters targeted military convoys dispatched to reinforce the camp at Reko and Harooni.

"At Reko, three more personnel of the occupying military were killed, and at least four were injured, while at Harooni, two enemy personnel were killed on the spot in attacks by BLA snipers," the statement had said.

In separate incidents on November 22, the group claimed to have killed a soldier in an ambush at Jantri in Buleda and a man it described as a "death squad" operative in a sniper attack near Ghazaband in Qilla Abdullah.

–IANS

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