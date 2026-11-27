Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Rohit Sharma is back as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain as the five-time champions said on Friday that he would lead the side in IPL 2027. IANS had previously reported on November 3 and 26 that there was a possibility of Rohit, who led India to 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup triumph, being reappointed to the top role at MI.

Rohit's return comes after seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had captained MI from 2024 to 2026, was traded to Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this month. The 2027 edition will also be the franchise's milestone 20th season in the league.

Rohit, who first joined MI in 2011, is the most successful captain in the franchise's history. He led the team to the IPL title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The date of the announcement also has a special place in his career - exactly nine years ago, on November 27, 2017, Rohit was named India captain for the first time, as stand-in skipper for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve.

"I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game," Rohit said in a statement issued by the franchise.

The franchise said it was handing the side back to one of its most popular players who built MI’s winning culture, backed young players and formed a close bond with the team's loyal fans.

"We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family. I still remember the young Rohit who joined us, and it has been such a joy and privilege to watch him grow over the years as a cricketer, a champion, a leader, and a wonderful family man," she said.

"As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians. Rohit, we are all cheering for you!" said MI owner Nita M Ambani.

Rohit's record as Mumbai captain is hard to match. Across the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20, he led the side in 163 matches, winning 91, losing 68 and tying four. MI reached the IPL final five times under him and won the title on every occasion.

His last few seasons in charge were less successful, however. Mumbai missed the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022. In 2023, his final season before Pandya took over, they were knocked out by Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 2 of the competition.

MI owner Akash Ambani further said there was a shared sense of ambition within the franchise going into the new season, especially after revamping their entire coaching staff – with batting stalwart Kieron Pollard taking over as the new head coach.

"I am delighted to have Rohit lead the Blue and Gold into our landmark 20th season. The bond that Rohit shares with Mumbai Indians and our Paltan is truly special. In our conversations about the season ahead, there was a shared sense of excitement and ambition for what we can achieve together.

"With Rohit's experience and leadership, and the exciting team we are building, there is so much to look forward to. We want to play the kind of cricket that makes our Paltan proud and create many more special memories together," he said.

Other MI captaincy candidates included Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah. IANS also understands that MI may not announce a vice-captain for IPL 2027, due to the team’s policy of never nominating a designated vice-captain across all of their sides, including the WPL and other global franchise league sides.

--IANS

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