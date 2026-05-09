'My achievement doesn’t change if airport is empty': Sumit Rathi on athlete recognition debate

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Indian footballer Sumit Rathi has shared a different perspective on the debate surrounding Indian athletes, other than cricketers, not getting enough recognition, arguing that an achievement's value remains unchanged whether or not a crowd is waiting at the airport.

His comments came after Indian badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition for athletes from non-cricket sports in India, recalling how members of the historic Thomas Cup bronze-winning team returned quietly from Denmark without much public attention, and no one was there to receive them at the airport.

Satwik had said that despite wearing India jerseys and achieving one of the country’s biggest badminton milestones, most people at the airport were more focused on IPL and politics. He added that winning bronze in the Thomas Cup was extremely difficult and felt such historic moments should have been celebrated more across the country.

Reacting to those concerns, Rathi said public attention and airport crowds do not define an athlete’s achievement.

“I feel that the game I am playing, I am not competing with 10 or 12 countries. I am competing with 200-plus countries. The whole world plays football,” Rathi told IANS. “So even if the airport is empty, it doesn't matter. Because my achievement is neither less nor more by filling the airport or being empty. That achievement remains an achievement,” he added.

The defender said footballers should focus on their performances and taking Indian football to a higher level instead of comparing popularity with athletes from other sports.

“I just want to do my work for my country with good intent and good effort. If we don’t do it today, we will do it tomorrow. But if achievements reach people, then support will definitely come,” he said.

Rathi also stressed that even limited recognition matters because football in India is still growing.

“Right now, maybe one million people don’t know you, but at least ten thousand people know you. That is also an achievement. I want to try abroad. I want to take my country to a higher level. Automatically, when we do well, people will support us,” Rathi concluded.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj also gave a clarification on his comments on Friday, saying his disappointment did not come from a desire for personal glory or financial gain but was about the emotional impact of "silence" following major international milestones.

--IANS

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