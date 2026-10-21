Muzammil Elias, Yuva revisit the magic of school romance in 'Notebook 90’s – Kadhal Flashback'

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) The upcoming Tamil high-school drama “Notebook 90’s – Kadhal Flashback,” starring Muzammil Elias and Yuva, is all set to take viewers back to 1990s Trichy.

The show will capture the innocence of first crushes, cherished friendships and young love that make school days unforgettable. Talking about the thought behind the show, Mithran R. Jawahar, Director, said, “The 90s had a certain innocence that is difficult to recreate today. There were no instant messages or social media, so friendships and love grew slowly — through conversations, waiting, handwritten notes, and sometimes simply a glance.”

“With Notebook 90’s – Kadhal Flashback, we wanted to bring back those little moments that made growing up so special. While the story is set in Trichy in the 90s, the emotions are universal. For those who grew up during that time, I hope it feels like opening an old notebook filled with memories, and for younger audiences, I hope it gives them a glimpse into a simpler and very beautiful time,” he added.

The show will be part of the programming line-up of Sony VIZHA, Sony Pictures Networks India’s new Tamil general entertainment channel. Built around the philosophy ‘Ithu Namma Vibe’, the channel will bring together fiction, global non-fiction formats, movies, and sports, with entertainment that is rooted in Tamil culture.

Set in a world before smartphones and social media, the series revisits a time when friendships were built in classrooms and playgrounds.

Produced by Streetlight Pictures, the show will be part of the programming line-up of Sony VIZHA, Sony Pictures Networks India’s new Tamil general entertainment channel. It will launch on October 19.

The channel’s line-up will also include films such as Anbil Avan, Asareeri, Sardar 2, Mandaadi, Rajan Vagaiyara and Meesaya Murukku 2. It will also feature Tamil commentary by R. Ashwin for all five T20I matches in the upcoming India–New Zealand series.

--IANS

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