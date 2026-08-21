Muthanga land stir case: Kerala HC suspends sentences of four, says trial court verdict needs scrutiny

Kochi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday suspended the sentences imposed on four persons, including social activist M. Geethanandan, in connection with the 2003 Muthanga land struggle case, while directing each of them to deposit Rs 36,000.

Justice A. Badharudeen passed the order on criminal appeals filed by the convicts challenging their conviction and sentence.

The stay is temporary, with the appeals to be heard in detail later.

The High Court had earlier orally expressed concern over the manner in which the Wayanad Sessions Court had recorded its findings, observing that the judgment required thorough scrutiny and indicating that there were apparent errors in the trial court's findings.

The appellants Geethanandan, Binu, Ramesan and Anilkumar were among 57 persons prosecuted in connection with the violence during the Muthanga land struggle.

The Wayanad District Principal Sessions Court, in its July 31, 2026 judgment, had convicted the four of several offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint and confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and grievous hurt to public servants, criminal intimidation, kidnapping, causing hurt with dangerous weapons and attempt to murder.

They were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for up to five years and ordered to pay fines totalling Rs 36,000 each.

The prosecution case included allegations that the accused attempted to murder Senior Civil Police Officer Abdul Salam and abducted Forest Range Officer P.K. Sasidharan during the confrontation.

The Muthanga violence occurred on February 19, 2003, when police launched an eviction operation against Adivasi protesters who had occupied forest land inside the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary under the banner of the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS).

The operation turned violent, and police opened fire, with 18 rounds reportedly fired.

Two protesters died immediately in the firing, while the overall death toll among the protesters later rose to five.

Police constable K.V. Vinod was also killed during the clashes.

The Muthanga agitation, led by tribal activist C.K. Janu, had sought land rights for Adivasi communities and became one of the most violent tribal struggles in Kerala's recent history.

The High Court's decision to suspend the sentences now puts the convictions under renewed judicial scrutiny, with the fate of the four appellants to be decided after a detailed hearing of their appeals.

--IANS

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