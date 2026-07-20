Music composer-producer Abhijit Vaghani: I'm a Bollywood boy

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Music composer and producer Abhijit Vaghani, who has been the creative force behind many Bollywood songs in his 27 years of career, has shared that Bollywood is his safe space when it comes to making music.

The music producer spoke with IANS in the city amidst a busy schedule. He is currently working on the upcoming season of the music series ‘Mixtape’, he has to put things in place for his music academy, and is busy doing final changes on the soundtrack of the recently released film ‘Cocktail 2’ ahead of the film’s OTT release.

He said that ‘Mixtape’ is currently occupying his maximum bandwidth as the project is very dear to him.

When asked what’s keeping him busy out of all his creative pursuits, he said, “For now, that's Mixtape. Then comes the Academy. Then I had just finished ‘Cocktail 2’, there are other movies coming up too in Bollywood and I am a Bollywood boy. I've done so many movies since the past 27 years. So I have done everything from ‘Sooraj Dooba Hain’, ‘High Heels’ to ‘Aaj Ki Party’ to ‘Desi Boys’. It feels so nice to be accepted by Bollywood in a way that you're a professional, like an A-plus category professional, which was always my dream. And I'm feeling very grateful about it”.

Talking about the ‘Mixtape’, he said, “‘Mixtape’ has always been my baby. 9 years ago, we had done this one season where we wanted to try out a few things in ‘Mixtape’. It started off as a cover thing where we wanted to glorify a cover. Like there are covers and the catalogue of T-series, those are extensive, we had to choose from 26,000-30,000 songs and the cover that happened during those times”.

He told IANS, “We used to cover each and every single song but then once we finalized one cover. And, suddenly I played it and I hummed something else on it and it just turned out to be so well matched with it”.

“So we thought we'll do something different with it, like we'll add that song along with this, like a mash-up and then suddenly we realized that about lyrical content, scaling, all this together, it fits perfectly”, he added.

--IANS

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