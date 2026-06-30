Murli Sharma on his OTT debut with Super Subbu: Will make you laugh while encouraging conversations

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Murli Sharma will soon be stepping into the OTT space with the Telugu Original series 'Super Subbu'.

Murli will be seen playing Kukkuteshwar Rao, a strict and deeply traditional father whose beliefs are challenged to the core after his son decides to become a sex education teacher.

Spilling his excitement about his OTT debut, Murli shared that this is the kind of story that will make the audience laugh while also gently encouraging uncomfortable conversations.

"What I found most interesting was how naturally the series blends comedy, family dynamics, and social themes without ever losing its heart. Every character in Maakipur contributes to the madness in their own way, making it a world that audiences will instantly connect with. Working alongside such a talented cast and being part of Netflix's first Telugu Original series was a wonderful experience. I'm looking forward to audiences stepping into Maakipur and enjoying all the surprises, humour and heart that await them," he shared.

Murli went on to add, "And yes, being my first OTT ever, I am super excited. I had a great time doing it and bringing Kukkuteshwar Rao, the rigid, disciplined, and strict father, to life. I have done about five films with Sundeep (Actor Sundeep Kishan), so we bond very well. Also, with director Mallik, I had worked on a film just before this, which turned out to be a blockbuster, so it was great. And of course, there was Mithila Palkar with whom I had also done a Telugu film about two-three years back. So overall, it was great fun."

Revealing how he came on board the project, he stated, "When I was shooting 'Tillu Square' with Mallik, he had already told me about this series that he was writing then and also about the role. We had bonded really well during that film, so I already knew that I was going to be a part of it. But when he officially narrated the script to me, I was extremely pleased."

--IANS

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