Pak army chief vows to crush BLA, TTP while rebuilding Lashkar, Jaish infra

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir pledged to eliminate terrorism during a visit to the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, even as Indian intelligence reports indicate official patronage for globally designated outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Munir’s remarks on terrorism come amid rising militant threats in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Both the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have remained relentless in their operations, inflicting heavy losses on Pakistani security forces.

Officials said Munir’s reference was limited to the TTP and BLA and did not cover several other terror groups operating on Pakistani soil.

On one hand, Munir speaks of defeating terrorism, and on the other, he has instructed all his top officials to oversee the rebuilding of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which are globally designated terror groups, the official said.

The Officials say that post Operation Sindoor in May last year, Munir has held a series of meetings with the top brass of the army, Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), and also the terror groups. The meetings extensively focused on rebuilding the Lashkar, Jaish and Hizbul Mujahideen that were destroyed by the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that Munir will not even mention the LeT or JeM when he speaks of terrorism.

“Instead, he has publicly stated that the terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir are part of a legitimate struggle. This itself clearly shows that terror outfits such as the Lashkar and Jaish have open backing of the system both on the military and political front,” the official said.

Another official said that Munir has done everything under the sun to legitimise these terror groups.

The Pakistan army chief has insisted that he be projected as a hero by these terror groups. In a recent meeting, he even suggested that these groups should rally behind him.

“Posters and signboards featuring Munir alongside senior Lashkar commanders have surfaced in Lahore. Senior Lashkar operatives, including Talha Saeed and Sari Yakoob Sheikh, have also openly praised Asim Munir,” the official added.

Pakistan observers said Munir’s claims about his fight against terrorism do not appear to align with developments on the ground. They said that in Balochistan, he could have pursued a more effective approach to address the ongoing conflict.

The people of Balochistan have extended widespread support to the BLA, with its supporters saying the demands being raised are legitimate. They are seeking basic amenities and greater development in the region, including a demand that a larger share of the revenue generated from Balochistan’s natural resources be used for the welfare of its people.

While several Pakistani army officials have remained unwilling to address the underlying issues, Munir has adopted an even tougher approach. He has ordered crackdowns in Balochistan, PoK and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Experts said such directives from Munir have further aggravated the situation in all three regions.

Counter-terrorism experts have questioned Munir’s statements on terrorism, pointing to what they describe as contradictions in his approach.

They said Munir had proposed involving the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and Lashkar alongside Pakistani security forces in operations against the TTP and BLA.

The ISKP was a sworn enemy of Pakistan at the time of its formation. Moreover, the ISKP was no match for the Afghan Taliban, and the ISKP had been kept in the shadows until Munir dragged them in.

“Today, the ISKP feels more empowered as it has the complete backing of the Pakistani army chief. The Islamic State is a banned outfit and poses an immense danger to the region if it becomes stronger,” the experts say.

Asim Munir has also been pushing the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad to intensify infiltration attempts into Jammu and Kashmir and carry out terror attacks. He has instructed senior officials to coordinate with these outfits in PoK, where launchpads accommodating nearly 1,000 terrorists are reportedly waiting to facilitate their crossing into Jammu and Kashmir.

These actions by Munir do not appear to align with his repeated statements about eliminating terrorism. His immediate focus is on Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he has faced growing challenges from the TTP and BLA.

The statement appeared to have been driven by desperation. In reality, Munir's primary focus remains Jammu and Kashmir, and he is expected to continue supporting the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in their efforts to carry out major attacks, an official said.

--IANS

vn/snj/skp