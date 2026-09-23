Golf: Major champion Aaron Rai ready for India Championship debut

Gurugram, Sep 23 (IANS) The PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai is the latest major champion joining the stellar line-up at the 2026 India Championship.

The World No. 17 sealed his maiden Major title with a masterclass in composure at Aronimink Golf Club in May, and he is now set to make his debut in the India Championship amongst a field of global stars, including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and 2026 Open Champion Ryan Fox.

The Englishman, who has Indian and Kenyan heritage, will also be joined in the field by fellow Major winners Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed – the current Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World leader- when the highly anticipated event returns for its second edition at Delhi Golf Club from October 15-18, 2026.

European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald, Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland and DP World Tour and PGA TOUR winner Min Woo Lee will also travel to Delhi, with Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri amongst the Indian stars aiming for glory on home soil.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Rai, who also claimed the 2024 Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour, said: “I’m excited to travel to Delhi for the India Championship this year. I’ve heard a lot about the event, and with connections to India throughout my family, there is a lot to look forward to across the week.”

Global smart logistics provider DP World and the DP World Tour launched the $4,000,000 India Championship in 2025. Co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India. It will once again take its place as part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, Subcontinent (India), DP World, said: “Aaron Rai’s participation makes that connection particularly meaningful. As a US PGA Championship winner with Indian heritage, he represents a powerful link between India and the global golfing community.

"Alongside fellow Major champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, his presence reflects the world-class calibre of the field and the growing stature of the tournament. Bringing players of this level to India gives fans the opportunity to experience truly world-class golf on home soil, while strengthening India’s connection with the global game,” he said.

The launch of the second edition of the India Championship underscores the country’s growing influence as a destination for elite golf and as a strategic market for DP World. The new tournament follows the success of the long-running Hero Indian Open and further boosts the Tour’s momentum in the region.

As the Tour’s title partner since 2022, and after becoming the Title and Official Umbrella Partner of the PGTI earlier this year, the tournament complements DP World’s broader sporting footprint in India, which includes partnerships with the Delhi Capitals, and grassroots programmes like the Second Life Container initiative and ‘Balls for Birdies’ campaign – both of which involve DP World donating golf balls, using its smart logistics network, to help grow the game and make it more accessible.

The India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

--IANS

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