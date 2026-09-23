Randeep Hooda on his first National Award: I was there as Nyomica’s father

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Randeep Hooda bagged his first National Film Award for 'Best Debut Film of a Director / Best Debut Director' at the 72nd National Film Awards for his biopic 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

On Wednesday, Hooda shared some glimpses of posing with the National Award on social media, accompanied by his wife, Lin Laishram, and daughter Nyomica.

He admitted that he was at the prestigious ceremony not just as 'Randeep Hooda', but also as Nyomica’s father.

Hooda dedicated the award to the team of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' and the viewers, who have supported him in his cinematic journey for the last 25 years.

He mentioned on the photo-sharing app, "When one is consumed by what one does, it becomes about doing your best from one moment to another. One is distant from the rewards besides the joy of being blessed to be able to do what consumes you. Then another moment arrives that makes you look back at what you have done. It was that moment as I stood waiting to walk up on stage to receive The National Award. This was not for me but for the team of many who worked tirelessly to bring this movie alive. It was also for the audience who have loved and supported my work for the past 25 years. (sic)."

"It was a moment of immense joy and pride to receive it from the President of India. I wasn’t just there as Randeep Hooda but as Nyomica’s father and to share that moment with my family there made it even more special. With this great pat on the back, I feel so encouraged to do so much more", Hooda went on to add.

Married on 29 November 2023 in Imphal, Manipur, Randeep and Lin welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 10, 2026.

--IANS

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