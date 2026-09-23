September 23, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

India, Egypt discuss deepening cooperation in agriculture

India, Egypt discuss deepening cooperation in agriculture

Cairo, Sep 23 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh Reddy, on Wednesday met Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, on the sidelines of Sahara Expo 2026 in Cairo and discussed avenues to deepen cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt, on the sidelines of Sahara Expo 2026 in Cairo. They discussed avenues to deepen cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors. The Minister appreciated the participation of Indian companies at the Expo, reflecting the growing India-Egypt partnership and expanding commercial ties," the Indian Embassy in Egypt posted on X.

On Monday, Reddy met Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Raafat Hindy, and the two sides exchanged views on further deepening cooperation in the communications and information technology sector.

"The discussions focused on India's success in DPI and its applicability across countries, enhancing institutional cooperation, and facilitating greater engagement between ICT sector companies from both countries," the Embassy said.

Earlier, on September 14, Suresh Reddy met Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and the two sides explored new avenues for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, to explore new avenues for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Discussions centred on hospital management and pharmaceutical capacity building, fostering knowledge-sharing and stronger health systems for the future. The discussion also covered cooperation in traditional medicine, with both sides emphasising the importance of sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices," the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was on an official visit to India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. During his visit, he held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, during which they discussed various issues, including bilateral ties and regional issues.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

--IANS

ksk/vd

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai City FC steps up preparation under head coach Manolo Marquez in the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Photo credit: Mumbai City FC/X

ISL 2026-27: Mumbai City FC steps up preparation under head coach Manolo Marquez

'Better advised to counsel Pakistan': India rejects OIC Contact Group's statement on Jammu and Kashmir (File Image)

'Better advised to counsel Pakistan': India rejects OIC Contact Group's statement on Jammu and Kashmir

My dream has been fulfilled’ -- coach Vijay Sharma hails weightlifting Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: ‘My dream has been fulfilled’ -- Vijay Sharma hails Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal

Thomson Andrews on reuniting with Pritam for ‘Rangiyara’: He gives you the confidence to explore

Thomson Andrews on reuniting with Pritam for ‘Rangiyara’: He gives you the confidence to explore

Lakshya Raichandani's unbeaten ton in the third and final Youth ODI powers India U-19 to 3-0 series win against Australia U-19 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic/X

Raichandani's unbeaten ton powers India U-19 to 3-0 series win over Australia U-19

Mirabai Chanu seeks Arjuna Award after winning historic maiden silver medal in the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Mirabai Chanu seeks Arjuna Award after winning historic silver (Ld)

Krystle D'Souza on her first Lalbaugcha Raja visit: ‘He chooses when to call you’

Krystle D'Souza on her first Lalbaugcha Raja visit: ‘He chooses when to call you’

Randeep Hooda on his first National Award: I was there as Nyomica’s father

Randeep Hooda on his first National Award: I was there as Nyomica’s father

Bhuvan Bam reveals challenges behind ‘Dhindora 2’: ‘I had to rewrite a lot of drafts’

Bhuvan Bam reveals challenges behind ‘Dhindora 2’: ‘I had to rewrite a lot of drafts’

'A very special moment' -- IOA President PT Usha congratulates weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning a historic silver medal in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Wednesday. Photo credit: @PT Usha/X

Asian Games: 'A very special moment' -- Usha congratulates Mirabai Chanu on historic silver