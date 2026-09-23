India, Egypt discuss deepening cooperation in agriculture

Cairo, Sep 23 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh Reddy, on Wednesday met Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, on the sidelines of Sahara Expo 2026 in Cairo and discussed avenues to deepen cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt, on the sidelines of Sahara Expo 2026 in Cairo. They discussed avenues to deepen cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors. The Minister appreciated the participation of Indian companies at the Expo, reflecting the growing India-Egypt partnership and expanding commercial ties," the Indian Embassy in Egypt posted on X.

On Monday, Reddy met Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Raafat Hindy, and the two sides exchanged views on further deepening cooperation in the communications and information technology sector.

"The discussions focused on India's success in DPI and its applicability across countries, enhancing institutional cooperation, and facilitating greater engagement between ICT sector companies from both countries," the Embassy said.

Earlier, on September 14, Suresh Reddy met Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and the two sides explored new avenues for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, to explore new avenues for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Discussions centred on hospital management and pharmaceutical capacity building, fostering knowledge-sharing and stronger health systems for the future. The discussion also covered cooperation in traditional medicine, with both sides emphasising the importance of sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices," the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was on an official visit to India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. During his visit, he held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, during which they discussed various issues, including bilateral ties and regional issues.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

--IANS

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