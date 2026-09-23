Ram Charan on dad Chiranjeevi completing 48 years in the industry: The day that changed everything

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Ram Charan congratulated his dad, Megastar Chiranjeevi, on completing 48 years in the industry.

The 'RRR' actor shared an emotional post for his father, commemorating the day that changed everything for Chiranjeevi and their family.

Ram Charan said that Chiranjeevi's journey is an inspiration to them all.

Expressing his gratitude to the audience for all the love they have shown the Megastar over the decades, the 'Peddi' actor added that he is looking forward to the day his father will celebrate 50 years in the industry.

Ram Charan's heartfelt post on social media read, "48 years since you began your journey in cinema, Nanna. Every day, we think of that day that changed everything for you and our family. I am grateful for everything you have done and to the audience for the constant love and support they have given you. Your journey will always be an inspiration to us. And now, I’m looking forward to that day when we celebrate the milestone of 50 incredible years in cinema (sic)."

Chiranjeevi's first appearance on the screen was with 'Pranam Khareedu' in 1978.

As he completed 48 years in the film industry on Tuesday, the Megastar penned a note of gratitude to his producers, directors, co-artists, technical experts, and also his fans.

Chiranjeevi shared, "In this long journey, to every producer who trusted me and gave me opportunities, to every director who discovered new facets of the actor in me, to the actors, technical experts who toiled day and night behind every one of my films, to each and every one of you—my heartfelt gratitude. It is your collective support that has placed me at this level today."

"But greater than all those victories… is the love you have shown me. More valuable than all those honors… is the place you have given me in your hearts.To every fan who has considered me a family member and showered me with such unparalleled love and affection—my heartfelt thanks. On that day, "Chiranjeevi" was the name I took. Today, with your love, it has become my eternal identity. To your love, to your fandom, with eternal gratitude..," he added.

--IANS

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