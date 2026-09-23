Asian Games: 'A very special moment' -- Usha congratulates Mirabai Chanu on historic silver

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha on Wednesday congratulated ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning a historic silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category at the Asian Games 2026 in Nisshin.

Usha, who is in Japan to support the Indian athletes, also shared a photograph with Chanu, with the weightlifter holding her silver medal.

Calling it an exceptional and proud moment for the country, Usha lauded Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Chanu’s determination, resilience and commitment to the sport.

A very special and proud moment for me to see Mirabai Chanu win silver for India. Mirabai, I have seen your determination, resilience and immense commitment to the sport, and this medal is another reflection of the champion you are," P.T. Usha wrote on X.

“Your journey continues to inspire millions of young athletes across India. Congratulations and well done!” She added.

The 32-year-old Chanu secured the silver with a total lift of 198 kg, comprising 87 kg in snatch and 111 kg in clean and jerk.

North Korea’s Ri Song-gum won the gold with a total of 210 kg, while Indonesia’s Wijayana Luluk Diani Tri claimed the bronze with 191 kg.

The medal was Chanu’s maiden Asian Games podium finish and ended India’s 28-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the continental event. Karnam Malleshwari was the last Indian weightlifter to win an Asian Games medal, claiming silver in the 63 kg category at Bangkok 1998.

Chanu’s silver also completed her medal collection across the three major multi-sport events, having previously won an Olympic silver and three Commonwealth Games gold medals.

The 32-year-old had finished fourth at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 after a thigh injury affected her clean and jerk attempts. She had also missed the 2018 edition due to injury.

Her silver in Nagoya also came in Japan, the country where she won Olympic silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were held in 2021 due to Covid 19.

--IANS

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