September 23, 2026 6:01 PM हिंदी

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ fame Disha Parmar pens heartfelt birthday wish for hubby Rahul Vaidya: ‘Thank you for being born’

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ fame Disha Parmar pens heartfelt birthday wish for hubby Rahul Vaidya: ‘Thank you for being born’

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ fame actress Disha Parmar penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Parmar expressed her love and gratitude for having him in her life. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a sweet message for Rahul on his special day and described him as her “soul”.

“Love you baby.. more than words can express.. I am the heart and you are my soul and I can’t do anything without you. Thankyou for being born. Happy Happy Birthday,” she wrote. In the pictures, Disha and Rahul can be seen striking happy poses together. Rahul looked dapper in a blue pantsuit, while Disha complemented him in a black outfit.

Disha and Rahul often share glimpses of their relationship and family life on social media. The couple tied the knot in July 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Navya, in September 2023. Rahul proposed to Disha on national television while he was a contestant on the reality show “Bigg Boss 14.” During the episode, he wore a white T-shirt with the words “Marry Me?” printed on it as he expressed his feelings for the ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actress.

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya recently celebrated their daughter Navya Vaidya’s third birthday. On the special occasion, Disha shared a sweet video montage featuring some heartwarming moments of her daughter from the past three years. Wishing Navya on her birthday, Disha wrote on Instagram, “My Little Girl! I love you soo much!! And no one.. absolutely no one can love you the way i do!! ( your baba comes close though).

“You are growing up into this beautiful , curious & an emphatic Girl! May you always get what you dream of! Am right here.. by your side.. till my end...Happy 3!," she added.

--IANS

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