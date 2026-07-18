Muneeba to captain Pakistan in T20Is against Sri Lanka in Fatima’s absence

Lahore, July 18 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali Siddiqui has been named captain of the Pakistan women's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, in the absence of regular skipper Fatima Sana, who will give it a miss to play in The Hundred in England.

The Women’s National Selection Committee on Saturday announced separate 15-member squads for the three ODIs and three T20Is, scheduled to be played in Hambantota from July 23 to August 4.

Fatima, set to become the first Pakistani women’s cricketer to take part in the 100-ball league, will continue to lead the side in the ODI leg of the Sri Lanka tour, before handing over the captaincy duties to Muneeba for the T20Is.

Fatima enters the tour in stellar form, having claimed 11 wickets in five matches and scored 85 runs, including a half-century, at this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales. Her exploits also earned her a place in the Team of the Tournament.

Muneeba will lead a heavily overhauled T20I side, as Pakistan’s selectors made eight changes to the squad that recently played in the T20 World Cup. Eman Naseer, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Momina Riasat, Najiha Alvi, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar have been drafted into the T20I lineup.

Of these, Eman Naseer, Maham Anees, and Momina Riasat are yet to make their T20I debuts and could earn their maiden international caps during the series. For the three-match ODI series, which forms a part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29, Maham Anees and Saira Jabeen are the two uncapped players selected.

The ODI matches will be played on July 23, 25, and 28. The Pakistan team will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 20, followed by training sessions on July 21 and 22 before the series opener.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Maham Anees, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhter.

Pakistan T20I Squad: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Momina Riasat, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar.

--IANS

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