October 27, 2026 12:29 PM हिंदी

Muneeba Ali to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Muneeba Ali to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Lahore, Oct 27 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali will captain Pakistan at the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 14-member squad for the tournament on Tuesday.

The 10-team competition will be held in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, from November 12 to 25. Pakistan will make their debut in the tournament, which was launched in 2025, with Ayesha Zafar named vice-captain.

The squad features six other batters alongside Muneeba and Ayesha: Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jabeen and Shawaal Zulfiqar. Gull Feroza, recently named the best wicketkeeper-batter at the National Women’s T20 Tournament, has also been included.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu will spearhead the bowling attack, supported by fellow spinners Momina Riasat, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani. Tasmia Rubab and Waheeda Akhtar are the frontline pace options.

Pakistan will be without regular captain Fatima Sana, who is set to feature in her maiden Women’s Big Bash League season in Australia. Twelve players have retained their places from the team’s previous assignment, while Sadaf Shamas and Waheeda Akhtar have been recalled.

Pakistan, who recently won the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Japan, have been placed in Group B alongside defending champions Thailand, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Group A comprises Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and hosts the UAE.

The tournament will feature 30 matches, beginning with a single-league round-robin stage. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, where each side will play three matches. The top two teams will then contest the final on November 25.

The Pakistan squad will assemble in Lahore on November 6 and undergo a three-day training camp from November 7 to 9 before travelling to the UAE.

Pakistan squad: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain, wk), Ayesha Zafar (vice-captain), Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wk), Momina Riasat, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

--IANS

vi/bc

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