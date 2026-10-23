Mumbai to host inaugural Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf C'ship in January 2027

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India, on Friday announced the launch of the Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship as a new annual tournament on India’s professional golf calendar.

The championship honours the legacy of late Shashi Ruia, a distinguished business leader and entrepreneur and co-founder of Essar Group.

Under a five-year partnership between PGTI and Essar Foundation, the Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship will be held annually through 2031. The inaugural edition will take place at Mumbai’s Willingdon Sports Club from January 12–15, 2027, bringing together leading professional golfers from across India. The tournament will feature a prize purse of ₹2 crore, with the Pro-Am event scheduled for January 10, 2027.

Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said: “Bringing PGTI to Mumbai, India’s financial capital, presents an exciting opportunity to showcase world-class professional golf to a wider audience, strengthen the sport’s presence in a key metropolitan centre, and create greater visibility for India’s golfing talent. We look forward to building this championship into a prestigious fixture on the

Indian golfing calendar, while commemorating Shri Shashi Ruia’s legacy and contributing to the continued growth of professional golf in India.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said: “With a substantial prize purse, the championship will raise the bar for competition and create a compelling platform for India’s leading professionals and emerging talent to showcase their abilities. By bringing top-tier professional golf to Mumbai, India’s financial capital, the championship will also connect the sport with one of the country’s most dynamic centres of business and enterprise.

--IANS

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