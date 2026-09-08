Belgian prosecutors detain Chinese man over alleged semiconductor tech spying

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Prosecutors in Belgium said that a 52‑year‑old man with dual Chinese and Belgian nationality has been held in pre‑trial detention since May on suspicion of espionage in a case involving semiconductor technology, as per multiple reports.

Prosecutors said the accused had formerly held a senior position at Belgian microchip maker Belgan — a specialised producer of gallium nitride semiconductors that was declared bankrupt in July 2024, according to them.

He suspected of simultaneously acting as a director of a Chinese company set up months after he joined Belgan and financed by a Chinese investment fund.

While functioning in that role, he has allegedly made illegal transfers of specialised intellectual property and trade secrets abroad relating to the production of gallium nitride chips used in electric vehicles, aerospace and military applications, the prosecutors said.

The accused resided in Belgium and was arrested in May at Zaventem airport, while attempting ⁠to take a flight to Beijing.

Prosecutors said the man remained in detention and that a second suspect ⁠in the investigation remained at large.

A report by July-end said that China had sanctioned two Polish high-tech institutions in response to the European Union's latest sanctions against Russia. The development escalated trade and technology tensions between Beijing and Brussels.

The sanctions target Wrocław University of Science and Technology (WUST), one of Poland's leading technical universities known for its expertise in satellite technologies and space research and Vigo Photonics, a manufacturer of infrared components used in the defence, energy, medical and industrial sectors.

The move follows the European Union's 21st sanctions package against Russia, which included restrictions on several companies from China and Hong Kong over allegations that they supplied technologies and components supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

—IANS

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