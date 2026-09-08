PM Modi and Russian President Putin to hold talks in New Delhi on Friday: Kremlin spokesperson

Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India later this week to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to Indian mediapersons ahead of Putin's visit, Peskov said that the two leaders will discuss bilateral ties and ongoing global issues with the Russian President informing PM Modi about the current situation in the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking from Moscow during a virtual briefing hosted by Sputnik India, Peskov highlighted the close ties shared between both countries and leaders, calling engagements between President Putin and PM Modi as "pragmatic". He said that both leaders discuss issues of the global agenda and bilateral ties in an "open and constructive" manner.

"We're looking forward to the coming visit of our President, in a couple of days, to New Delhi. He will take part in the BRICS Summit, in all the formats under the auspices of the BRICS Summit, and at the same time, there will be a very significant, for both countries, part of bilateral contacts with Prime Minister Modi. You know that our two leaders, Indian and Russian leaders, are in a very close personal contact. They are very pragmatic in their relationship, and they are as sincere as to be able to discuss in a very open and constructive way the most sensitive issues of the global agenda and our bilateral relations. Of course, it opens additional horizons for our cooperation," he said.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees. During the BRICS Summit, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Peskov said that Russia appreciates interest of Indian companies in broadening their investments in the Russian economy in various sectors. He said that PM Modi and Putin will discuss international issues and the situation of international projects in transportation during their meeting in New Delhi. He also highlighted the negative impact of the situation in West Asia on the global economy.

"We are looking forward to President and Prime Minister having another bilateral meeting during the visit. It is scheduled for Friday (September 11). Like always, they will touch on the bilateral agenda, trade and economic cooperation is a very wide scope. You know that lots of issues cannot be discussed publicly having some unfriendly countries that are trying to put obstacles on the way of further development of our cooperation. So, it is being discussed discreetly but in a very very constructive manner. I have no doubt that they will touch upon on the main projects. So, Indian companies are interested in Russian market. They are interested in broadening their investments in Russian economy in various projects, in various fields. We appreciate that and welcome that," emphasised Peskov.

"Our countries are also determined to broaden the presence of Indian market and so on and so forth. So, lots of issues plus exchange. It will be another opportunity for President Putin to inform his Indian friend on the current situation on the fronts, on the war with Ukraine and it will be great opportunity for exchange and opinions on international issues. Well, of course, global economy, it is being heavily influenced and negatively influenced by the situation in the Persian Gulf. So, do not forget that at the very beginning of this, we lost one fifth of oil supply, global oil supply, and we lost 30 per cent of global supply of natural gas, of liquid gas. So, the consequences, negative consequences of all that are inevitable unfortunately, and our two countries, they're also subject to those consequences. So, all this will be on the agenda...and the situation on some international projects in the field of transportation, it will be discussed during the meeting," he added.

Last month, PM Modi and Putin held a meeting on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek. Immediately after their bilateral discussions, the two leaders travelled in the same car to the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Bishkek. PM Modi and Putin had showcased the same bonhomie during the SCO Summit in China's Tianjin in September last year when they travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting.

--IANS

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