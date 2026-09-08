Orry says 'People think living a glamorous life means you’ve never faced hardship'

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Orry argued that as they only choose to share their best moments on social media, people tend to have the misconception that living a glamorous life means that one has never faced any hardship.

The social media influencer, who was recently a part of the stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15,' penned a long note on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, addressed to the host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

He shared that everyone knows him as the boy who is always at a party, always with celebrities, always extremely opulently glamorous and “has everything easy”, which he admitted is true to a certain extent. However, Orry added that people fail to see the chaos, the struggle, the hustle, the hard work, and the grit that goes behind making it all happen.

Orry wrote on the photo-sharing app, "People think living a glamorous life means you’ve never faced hardship but one cannot build resilience on fluff. You cannot show such indomitable endurance and unbreakable perseverance if you haven’t already survived some serious shit, you don’t face your fears like this if your life was always easy and smooth sailing. (sic)."

"I pushed to make it this far because I’ve fought through unpretty parts never meant for the feed with nightmares fueling me to prove my grit beyond the grid", he went on to add.

Expressing gratitude for his journey on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15', Orry further wrote, "It has been an honor to participate in a 0 bias show that objectively brings out every single shade of who I actually am. The many many many shiny and sparkly parts as well as dead and damaged ones. Because that is also part of who I am."

For the unversed, Orry was recently evicted from “Khatron Ke Khiladi 15”.

--IANS

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