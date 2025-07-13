July 13, 2025 10:52 PM हिंदी

Vadodara bridge collapse: Gujarat govt disburses Rs 62 lakh assistance to victims

Gandhinagar, July 13 (IANS) Days after the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Vadodara district shook the nation, the families of victims, including the deceased and injured, are being provided with the monetary compensation of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively, as announced by the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Gujarat Chief Minister had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, while ordering a high-level inquiry into the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge collapse last week, resulting in the death of over a dozen people.

As per a government statement, Rs 62 lakh financial assistance was distributed to the families of victims till Sunday.

Chhotaudepur MP Jashubhai Rathwa and Padra MLA Chaitanya Singh Jhala distributed the cheques of financial assistance on Sunday. While meeting the affected families, the elected representatives also shared their grief over the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The administrative officials were also present on the occasion to assist in cheque distribution to the kin of those devastated by the sudden bridge collapse.

As per the details, cheques worth a total of Rs 62 lakh have been distributed till Sunday, which includes the families of four injured and 15 deceased.

The incident occurred on July 9 at around 7:30 a.m. when the Gambhira bridge, spanning the Mahisagar River near Mujpur village. A portion of the bridge suddenly collapsed and fell into the Mahisagar River below.

The bridge served as a crucial link between the Vadodara and Anand districts, connecting Central Gujarat to the Saurashtra region.

Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

--IANS

mr/uk

