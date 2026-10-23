Mugen Rao's upcoming Tamil film titled 'Milo'; Title poster released!

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) The makers of director Kavin Moorthy's eagerly awaited upcoming commercial entertainer, featuring actor Mugen Rao in the lead, on Friday announced the title of the film as 'Milo'.

SSR Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the title promo of the film. It wrote, "THE MYSTERY IS FINALLY REVEALED! The much-awaited First Look & Promo video of @themugenrao’s #Milo is here! Written & Directed by @kavin_dir | Produced by #SSREntertainment #ProductionNo1."

The film, which will star Teju Ashwini as the female lead, will also feature Janani Kuselan in a pivotal role. Actors Adithya Kathir, Ilavarasu, Munishkanth, Suresh Menon, Indraja, Hello Kanthasamy, Billy Murali and Prashanth will also be seen in important roles in the film.

The title poster had Mugen Rao sporting a serious look and standing next to a labrador dog. The film has the tag line, 'More than a pet, a silent witness.’

Sources close to the unit of the film claimed that the story of the film would revolve around a crime committed 18 years ago. How the protagonist, with the help of his pet, unravels the mystery surrounding the crime is what the film will all be about, they informed.

Stating that the film was shot at a number of places including Chennai, Ooty, Kollimalai, Moonar, Thiruvanthapuram and Malaysia, the sources said shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

The film, which has been produced by K. I. Suresh on behalf of SSR Entertainment, boasts of a fine technical team as well. Directed by Kavin Moorthy, the film has music by Jen Martin. Cinematography for the film is by Jiju Sunny while Production Design has been taken care of by Uma Shankar and Jayamurugan. Kasthuri Irani has designed the costumes for the film while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu, Miracle Michael. Sound Design for the film has been handled by Pratap.

--IANS

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