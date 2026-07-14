Mugdha Godse opens up about her small contribution to Marathi film 'Frame'

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Mugdha Godse recently expressed her gratitude for being part of the Marathi film “Frame,” calling the experience truly special.

Reflecting on her contribution to the project, she shared a heartfelt note praising the team’s efforts and said that despite her small role, they made her feel completely at home. Taking to Instagram, Mugdha posted a couple of her photos and wrote, “It’s was my pleasure being part of this amazing marathi film Frame…Thoughtful and well executed by @anda_half_fry @ranjitgugle @aatpatproduction My favs @nagraj_manjule & @ameyzone bigg hug… however small my contribution is,You all made me feel like Home…Upwards n onwards…Thank you …Congratulations to the Team.”

Speaking about her special role in the movie, Mugdha Godse had earlier told IANS, “I’m a Marathi girl, born and raised in Pune, so the language, culture is in my blood. I was very excited when Ranjeet called me and offered this movie. To work with a talented director like Vikram is what any actor would wish for.”

“Sharing screen with Nagraaj sir and Amay was very exciting. Being on the set of a Marathi film felt like home. This is an experience I’ll always cherish… Looking forward to work in many more Marathi projects,” she added.

Directed by Vikram Patwardhan, ‘Frame’ was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on July 10, 2026. The film earned several accolades at the 59th Maharashtra State Film Awards and was also officially selected for IFFI 2022. The film explored the lives of two artists and the untold stories captured within their frames. Mugdha Godse played a unique and intriguing character in the project.

Mugdha Godse made her acting debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2008 film “Fashion.” She later appeared as a judge on the Marathi reality show “Marathi Paul Padte Pudhe.”

Over the years, she featured in several films, including “All The Best,” “Jail,” “Help,’ “Gali Gali Chor Hai,” and “Will You Marry Me?.” She also participated in the reality show “Power Couple” alongside her boyfriend Rahul Dev.

--IANS

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