Three of a family killed as house collapses in MP's Singrauli

Singrauli/Bhopal, Nov 10 (IANS) A 'kutcha' house caved in on a sleeping family in Barahpan village under Kotwali police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, killing three people and injuring five others.

The incident happened on Monday night. Eight members of the family were trapped under the debris when the structure came down after the family had gone to sleep following dinner. The deceased have been identified as Arun Vishwakarma (36), his mother Santuliya (65), and his two-year-old daughter, police officials said.

The five injured, including women and children, were pulled out and are receiving treatment at Baidhan local government hospital and a private hospital.

They have been identified as Belamati, Sudarshan Vishwakarma, Roshni, Deepak (son of Arun, who was killed) and Ajay Vishwakarma.

Villagers and an administrative team launched a rescue operation using earthmoving machines. Bodies and the injured were recovered by around 1 a.m.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate and police officers reached the spot and supervised relief efforts.

According to police, the family was asleep inside when the kutcha house collapsed. They said one of the walls had already developed a crack and was making noises. The family had sensed the ensuing danger as a wall of the house developed cracks, but the entire structure collapsed before they could repair it the following day.

A woman member of the family, identified as Belamati, was buried under the rubble along with four children; neighbours managed to dig them out. Her husband, Arun, was with other family members, trapped inside and could not come out.

Officials said the house was a two-storey traditional mud structure. Rescue teams continued their efforts through the night to clear the debris and ensure no one remained trapped.

The injured are under medical care, and the administration is providing necessary support to the affected family.

Local authorities have called for greater attention to housing safety in such settlements. The state government has not officially announced any ex gratia for the family so far. The police are investigating the reason for this grave collapse.

--IANS

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