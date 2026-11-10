Indian stock markets closed on account of Diwali-Balipratipada

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Diwali-Balipratipada with trading suspended across equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and currency derivatives segments.

Trading on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will resume on Wednesday, November 11.

Meanwhile, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) also remained closed for the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm.

However, trading in the commodity market will resume during the evening session, from 5 pm to 11.30 pm or 11.55 pm, depending on the commodity.

Moreover, the stock exchanges will observe two more trading holidays in 2026.

Markets will remain closed on November 24 on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and on December 25 for Christmas.

Normal trading activities will resume on the next working day following both holidays.

In the previous trading session on Monday, November 9, domestic benchmark indices ended higher, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty registering gains.

The 30-share Sensex settled at 81,106.65, gaining 107.25 points or 0.13 per cent. During the session, the index touched an intraday high of 81,339.41 and a low of 80,519.31. It had opened at 81,327.29 against its previous close of 80,999.40.

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 25,044.65, rising 58.25 points or 0.23 per cent. The headline index touched a high of 25,084.05 and a low of 24,838.75 during the session. It opened at 25,003.65 compared to its previous close of 24,986.40.

Sectoral indices witnessed largely positive performance in the previous trading session on Monday, with Nifty PSU Bank emerging as the top gainer, rising 3.73 per cent.

Nifty PSU Bank index also settled higher.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks also witnessed strong buying interest as Nifty MidSmall Healthcare rose 1.71 per cent and the Nifty Pharma index gaining 1.65 per cent.

Nifty Healthcare index advanced 1.33 per cent, while Nifty 500 Healthcare climbed 1.30 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Cement was the biggest laggard, declining 1.42 per cent, followed by Nifty IT which fell 1.22 per cent.

--IANS

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