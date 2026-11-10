November 10, 2026 11:22 AM हिंदी

Indian stock markets closed on account of Diwali-Balipratipada

Indian stock markets closed on account of Diwali-Balipratipada

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Diwali-Balipratipada with trading suspended across equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and currency derivatives segments.

Trading on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will resume on Wednesday, November 11.

Meanwhile, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) also remained closed for the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm.

However, trading in the commodity market will resume during the evening session, from 5 pm to 11.30 pm or 11.55 pm, depending on the commodity.

Moreover, the stock exchanges will observe two more trading holidays in 2026.

Markets will remain closed on November 24 on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and on December 25 for Christmas.

Normal trading activities will resume on the next working day following both holidays.

In the previous trading session on Monday, November 9, domestic benchmark indices ended higher, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty registering gains.

The 30-share Sensex settled at 81,106.65, gaining 107.25 points or 0.13 per cent. During the session, the index touched an intraday high of 81,339.41 and a low of 80,519.31. It had opened at 81,327.29 against its previous close of 80,999.40.

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 25,044.65, rising 58.25 points or 0.23 per cent. The headline index touched a high of 25,084.05 and a low of 24,838.75 during the session. It opened at 25,003.65 compared to its previous close of 24,986.40.

Sectoral indices witnessed largely positive performance in the previous trading session on Monday, with Nifty PSU Bank emerging as the top gainer, rising 3.73 per cent.

Nifty PSU Bank index also settled higher.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks also witnessed strong buying interest as Nifty MidSmall Healthcare rose 1.71 per cent and the Nifty Pharma index gaining 1.65 per cent.

Nifty Healthcare index advanced 1.33 per cent, while Nifty 500 Healthcare climbed 1.30 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Cement was the biggest laggard, declining 1.42 per cent, followed by Nifty IT which fell 1.22 per cent.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Amit Shah celebrates Gujarati New Year with visitors at his residence, exchanges festive greetings

Amit Shah celebrates Gujarati New Year with visitors at his residence, exchanges festive greetings

Ishaan Khatter wishes fans Happy Diwali from Ranthambore, says ‘Nature is the most explicit form of spirituality’

Ishaan Khatter wishes fans Happy Diwali from Ranthambore, says ‘Nature is the most explicit form of spirituality’

Mira Rajput shares pics of kids Misha and Zain making rangolis for Diwali

Mira Rajput shares pics of kids Misha and Zain making rangolis for Diwali

Viveck Vaswani shares throwback pic with Aishwarya Rai from ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ shoot

Viveck Vaswani shares throwback pic with Aishwarya Rai from ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ shoot

Sanskrit University appointments row: After Kerala govt's audit, Governor's intervention sought

Sanskrit University appointments row: After Kerala govt's audit, Governor's intervention sought

'Nice to have a little bit more in our favour': Jamieson relishes bowler-friendly conditions

‘Nice to have a little bit more in our favour’: Jamieson relishes bowler-friendly conditions

Sonia Gandhi recalls inner conflict, Rahul-Priyanka's opposition as she turned down PM post in 2004

Sonia Gandhi recalls inner conflict, Rahul-Priyanka's opposition as she turned down PM post in 2004

Over 2,000 students, teachers face political persecution in Bangladesh: Rights body (Representational photo)

Over 2,000 students, teachers face political persecution in Bangladesh: Rights body

British Kashmiris stage protests in UK over brutal crackdown by Pak forces in PoK

British Kashmiris stage protests in UK over brutal crackdown by Pak forces in PoK

I’ve done it before, 'no doubt I will be back there': Labuschagne opens up on his Test axing

I’ve done it before, 'no doubt I will be back there': Labuschagne opens up on his Test axing