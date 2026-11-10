Amitabh Bachchan talks of fewer firecrackers, quieter streets in his Diwali reflection

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reflected on celebrating a quieter, more peaceful Diwali, noting fewer firecrackers, less noise, and clearer roads.

The cine icon took to his blog and wrote: “Ek Sahaj Diwali Manayi Hai; Patakhe Kam Chalaye Hain; Sadkein Khuli Aur Shor Kam Hai; Vatavaran Kuch Shaant Roop Mein Gahra Hai; Bas Yahi Rahe Hum Sab Par Bhar, Sukh Rahe, Samriddhi Bane, Khushiyon Ki Hahakaar Mache Har Baar…”

“(A peaceful Diwali was celebrated; fewer firecrackers were burst, the roads were clear and there was less noise. The atmosphere felt somewhat calm and serene. May this peace remain with all of us, may happiness and prosperity prevail, and may every occasion be filled with an abundance of joy.)”

Sharing a thoughtful message about happiness and prosperity, the megastar also quoted a line from a poem by his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

“Given the team the issues with numbers and they have assured to correct it in its finality ..

I do hope it now wors .. though there has been no corrected change seen yet ..

such is the World… ‘Anavarat Samay Ki Chakki Chalti Jaati Hai…’ Poojya Babuji Ki Ek Kavita Ke Shabd (Words from a poem by my revered father).”

Amitabh was currently hosting the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. However the shoot halted for a week amid the icon’s health concerns.

According to a source, the legendary actor has not been keeping well and the makers have temporarily stopped filming new episodes. In the meantime, the channel has been re-airing a few week-old episodes featuring celebrity guests as part of its Diwali special week.

The source revealed that the last major celebrity episode shot for the show featured Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, who appeared on the quiz show to promote their upcoming film “Ramayan”.

--IANS

dc/