Gordon Ramsay kicks off ‘Day 2 of being 60’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay marked his second day at the milestone age of 60 by sharing a shirtless picture on social media.

Ramsay took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture of himself flaunting his muscular physique and abs.

In an enthusiastic message, Ramsay wrote: “Thank you everyone for the incredible birthday messages ! Day 2 of being 60……LFG !!!!”

After rising to fame with a chain of restaurants, Ramsay, on the British television miniseries Boiling Point in 1999, became one of the best-known and most influential chefs in the world.

His media persona is defined by his fiery temper, aggressive behaviour, strict demeanour and frequent use of profanity, including insults and jokes about contestants and their cooking abilities.

He has presented television programmes about cookery, such as the British series Hell's Kitchen, Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares and The F Word, with Kitchen Nightmares winning the 2005 and 2008 British Academy Television Award for Best Feature.

He is part of the American versions of Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, as well as Hotel Hell, Gordon Behind Bars, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back and Next Level Chef.

The father of six celebrated his and daughter Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay‘s joint birthday the previous day with a sweet tribute on Instagram, as Tilly turned 25.

“Happy birthday to this incredible young lady,” Gordon wrote in the caption.

“Sharing such a special day with you is a Dad’s dream. There’s not enough words to explain how proud you make me feel,” he added. “Have a fantastic 25th birthday and I can’t believe I’m bloody 60.”

Gordon and wife Tana, who married in 1996, welcomed Megan, their oldest daughter, in 1998; fraternal twins Holly Anna Ramsay and Jack Scott Ramsay in 1999; Matilda Ramsay (Tilly) in 2001; son Oscar James Ramsay in 2019; and son Jesse James Ramsay in 2023.

--IANS

dc/