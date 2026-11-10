Jackie Shroff marks 31 years of ‘Ram Shastra’ directed by late Sanjay Gupta

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Bollywood's star Jackie Shroff marked 31 years of his action drama Ram Shastra on Tuesday.

The actor shared a video montage featuring memorable stills from the 1995 film and took to his social media account to revisit the film.

Jackie shared a montage of stills that captures some of his memorable moments from the Sanjay Gupta directorial.

The video features Jackie in his police officer avatar, along with co-stars Manisha Koirala, Aditya Pancholi, Deepti Bhatnagar, Anupam Kher and other members of the cast.

For the uninitiated, Jackie played Inspector Ram Sinha in the film, while Manisha Koirala essayed the role of Anjali Sinha. Aditya Pancholi played Inspector Kavi and Deepti Bhatnagar portrayed Ritu.

The film also featured Anupam Kher, Mukesh Rishi, Johnny Lever, Alok Nath, Tiku Talsania, Dara Singh and Jagdeep, among others.

Released on September 11, 1995, Ram Shastra was an action drama directed and written by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala. The story revolves around police officer Ram Sinha and his fight against crime and powerful criminals.

The film was part of Sanjay Gupta’s early phase as a filmmaker. The director had made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994 and followed it with Ram Shastra in 1995.

He later directed films including Hameshaa, Jung, Khauff, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga.

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 31 after facing a fatal fall at his house leading to head injuries.

According to preliminary police findings, the filmmaker reportedly lost his balance in the kitchen area of his house and suffered a severe head injury. As his family members were asleep at the time, the incident came to light the following morning. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead.

His passing away came as a shock to the entire film industry.

–IANS

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