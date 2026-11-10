Hegseth to address reporters at Pentagon amid impeachment push over Iran war

Washington, Nov 10 (IANS) US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth will address reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday as a Republican-led impeachment move over the Iran war heads towards a possible House vote, with Indian American lawmakers joining calls for his removal.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky unveiled an eight-article resolution on Monday accusing Hegseth of unlawful military operations, failures to protect civilians and other abuses. The House could act as early as Wednesday, though the procedure does not guarantee a direct vote on impeachment.

Hegseth dismissed concerns about whether he had enough Republican support to defeat the effort.

“Oh, we're not worried about that,” he told reporters after a speech at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

He said he would address the matter at a Pentagon press conference, scheduled for 8 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

“I hope you all come loaded for bear with your questions.”

The confrontation comes as Congress returns after elections that gave Democrats control of both chambers. The new Congress takes office on January 3, 2027. Republicans remain in control until then.

Massie offered his resolution as a question of House privileges. If the Speaker rules it privileged, the chamber must act within two legislative days. Lawmakers could vote on impeachment, table the measure or refer it to a committee.

Massie first brought the articles to the House floor on September 15. The chamber adjourned without voting and did not return until Monday.

“By engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable,” Massie said in a statement.

He urged President Donald Trump to replace Hegseth while Republicans could still confirm a successor in the Senate. Massie, who lost his primary, will leave Congress at the end of the session.

The first three articles accuse Hegseth of conducting the Iran campaign in violation of the War Powers Resolution. They allege that operations began on February 28 without congressional authorisation and continued despite a congressional directive to withdraw and the expiry of statutory deadlines.

A fourth article alleges failures to protect civilians. It cites a strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, which the resolution says killed or injured more than 200 civilians.

The remaining articles concern lethal strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels, alleged retaliation against Senator Mark Kelly, the operation to seize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and military action in Yemen. These are allegations in the resolution.

Massie's office said the vessel strikes had killed at least 243 people, updating the figure of at least 221 in its September summary.

Indian American Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, said he was working with Massie to secure Hegseth's impeachment and subsequent conviction in the Senate.

“The voters have spoken. They want us to end this war,” Khanna wrote on X.

Representative Suhas Subramanyam, a Virginia Democrat, also backed removal.

“Hegseth has put our servicemembers at risk, ignored and broken the law, and waged an illegal war. If he won't resign, he should be impeached.”

Democratic leaders have lined up behind the latest effort.

“I'm a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on ABC's “This Week” on Sunday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on Monday for a Senate trial.

Republicans offered differing responses. Speaker Mike Johnson told CBS that impeaching Hegseth during overseas hostilities “would be a terrible, terrible look.”

Representative Don Bacon, a retiring Nebraska Republican, questioned whether dissatisfaction with Hegseth's performance met the threshold for impeachment.

“I don't think he's been a good secretary, but do you impeach a guy for that? It has to be a high crime or misdemeanor,” he told reporters.

Trump has stood by his defence secretary.

At an impromptu White House press conference, Trump credited Hegseth with directing the operations and argued that he should not face action over campaigns the president described as successful.

“So I say this, Pete Hegseth won two wars, oh, let's impeach him.”

Trump described the Venezuela operation as lasting 48 minutes and claimed nobody had been killed. He also said the United States was gaining access to substantial oil supplies and making money from its involvement there.

Trump said he believed Hegseth had won the war, then described the campaign as still being won.

“And he certainly, I think he's won the war in Iran, but he's certainly winning the war.”

--IANS

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