MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Ujjain Falcons return to winning ways; Rewa Jaguars seal commanding win

Indore, June 10 (IANS) Ujjain Falcons made a strong return to winning ways in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026, defeating Bhopal Leopards by 16 runs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Falcons posted an impressive 195/8 in their 20 overs, powered by half-centuries from Yash Dubey and Madhav Tiwari. Despite losing a few early wickets, Dubey and Harshvardhan Hardia steadied the innings with a crucial 53-run partnership. Dubey played a fluent knock of 54 off 31 deliveries before his dismissal triggered a brief collapse in the middle overs.

With the innings at a critical stage, Madhav Tiwari, who is now the new Orange Cap-holder with 194 runs in four matches to his name, took charge and anchored the Falcons’ recovery. The all-rounder remained unbeaten on 61 off just 28 balls, smashing four sixes and providing the late acceleration. He was well supported by Ojaswa Yadav and Rishi Miglani, who chipped in with handy cameos of 15 off 10 and 15 off 9, respectively, helping Ujjain finish with a formidable total.

For Bhopal Leopards, Himanshu Shinde was the standout performer with the ball, returning remarkable figures of 2/2 from a single over.

In reply, Bhopal Leopards got off to a promising start through an opening partnership of 60 runs. However, the momentum shifted after Rahul Chandrol’s dismissal for a quickfire 31 off 13 balls. The Leopards struggled to rebuild thereafter, losing wickets at regular intervals, with Tanishq Yadav, who top-scored with 42 off 27, also going back in the hut. The side eventually finished at 179/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Madhav Tiwari capped off a memorable all-round performance by picking up two wickets for 26 runs in his four-over spell, while Aayush Mankar, who became the new Purple Cap holder, also impressed with figures of 2/25 from four overs as the Falcons sealed a convincing 16-run victory.

Reflecting on the win, Tiwari said, “The most important thing for us was getting this win because it gives us the momentum we needed in the tournament. We started well, then had a few close losses, so it was important to bounce back strongly. The atmosphere in the dressing room remained positive throughout. Our coach, support staff, and management were very supportive, and everyone was focused on making a comeback.”

“Personally, while batting, my focus was on spending some time in the middle and understanding the wicket. Once I got settled, I was able to play my shots and finish the innings well. Most importantly, I’m happy that my contribution helped the team get over the line,” he added.

Rewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers

Rewa Jaguars produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Indore Pink Panthers by 31 runs at Daly College, Indore.

Batting first, Rewa Jaguars scored 209/5 in 20 overs, powered by brilliant knocks from Anant Verma and Sagar Solanki (60 runs in 28 balls). After a steady start from captain Prithviraj Singh Tomar (22) and Akshat Raghuwanshi (18), the Jaguars accelerated through the middle overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Anant Verma anchored the innings with a superb unbeaten 71 off 37 balls, smashing four boundaries and five sixes. He was well supported by Sagar Solanki, who played a scintillating knock of 60 off just 28 deliveries, striking five fours and five sixes. Their aggressive partnership helped Rewa cross the 200-run mark and set a daunting target.

Chasing 210, Indore Pink Panthers fought hard but were eventually bowled out for 178 in 19.3 overs. Skipper Venkatesh Iyer, who has played 11 international matches for India in the white-ball format, scored just 19 runs in 21 balls. Shivam Shukla impressed with an entertaining 36 off 17 deliveries, but the target proved too steep.

Rewa Jaguars' bowlers struck at crucial intervals to keep the Panthers under pressure. Ankit Kushwaha led the attack with 3 wickets, while Ramveer Gujjar, Rohit Rajawat, and captain Prithviraj Singh Tomar picked up two wickets each.

--IANS

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