Madhya Pradesh becomes first state to reconstitute Waqf Board under new Act

Bhopal, July 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to reconstitute its Waqf Board under the new provisions of the Waqf Act. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took the initiative, and a formal notification has been issued in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette.

The state government, exercising powers under Section 13(1) of the Waqf Act, 1995 (as amended in 2025), has formed the new Waqf Board in accordance with Section 14 of the Act. Sanwar Patel has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board.

The Board comprises a total of 10 members, including two Hindu members — Manoj Malpani from Indore and Animesh Bhargava from Raghaugarh in Guna district. Their inclusion is being seen as a notable step towards broader representation.

Other members of the newly constituted Waqf Board include Nazma Hepatulla from New Delhi, Atif Akil (MLA, Bhopal North), Faizan Khan from Ujjain, Fatema Choudhary from Indore, Shaista Sultan (Councillor, Shahpura, Bairasia, Bhopal), a member from Ratlam, and the Commissioner of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare.

Nazma Hepatulla, whose earlier tenure as an elected member was valid till April 18, 2028, has been included for the remaining period.

This swift reconstitution reflects the Madhya Pradesh government’s proactive approach towards implementing the amended Waqf Act. By reorganising the Board promptly, the state has set a precedent for other states to follow.

The move is expected to bring greater transparency, efficiency and inclusiveness in the management of Waqf properties across Madhya Pradesh. The amended Waqf Act has been introduced for effective governance and proper utilisation of Waqf assets for the welfare of the community.

The restructured Board is expected to streamline Waqf-related affairs, prevent encroachments and ensure that these properties serve their intended socio-economic purposes, as claimed by the government.

The newly formed Board is expected to begin functioning at the earliest to address long-pending issues related to Waqf properties in the state.

--IANS

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