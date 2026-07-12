Moushumi Chatterjee shares fond memories of playing Sita with Dara Singh in ‘Bajrangbali’

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she reminisced about playing Goddess Sita in the mythological film Bajrangbali alongside the legendary Dara Singh.

Sharing a couple of throwback videos from the film on social media, the actress fondly recalled a memorable scene and praised her late co-star, describing him as "a wonderful person" and calling the experience of working with him and Biswajeet “a delight.”

Moushumi took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and posted videos, writing, “Another Trip Down Memory Lane. From The Film Bajranbali. Goddess Sita Inviting Lord Hanuman To Lunch. And Ended Up Being Completely Stocked Out Of Food. Finally Lord Ram Had To Step In. Working With Shree Biswajeet And Dara Singh Ji Was A Delight. Dara Ji Was A Wonderful Person.”(sic)

The clip featured the memorable sequence in which Sita had invited Hanuman for a meal, only to find that all the food had run out due to his enormous appetite. Lord Ram had then stepped in to resolve the situation.

Released in 1976, the historical film was directed and produced by Chandrakant. Dara Singh portrayed the lead role of Lord Hanuman. The film marked an important milestone in Dara Singh’s career, as his portrayal of Hanuman went on to become iconic, later cementing his legacy through the popular television serial ‘Ramayana.’

‘Bajrangbali’ starred Biswajeet as Lord Rama, Moushumi Chatterjee as Goddess Sita, and Shahi Kapoor as Lakshmana. The film also featured Durga Khote as Devi Maa Anjani, Ajay as Luv, Master Alankar as Kush, Dulari as Shabari, and Prem Nath as Ravan.

For the unversed, Moushumi Chatterjee made her debut as a lead actress in the Hindi film “Anuraag,” directed by Shakti Samanta. She went on to star in films like “Naina” with Shashi Kapoor, “Kachche Dhaage” with Vinod Khanna, and “Us Paar” with Vinod Mehra. She later appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the thriller “Benaam” and also shared the screen with Rajesh Khanna in the drama “Humshakal.” One of her biggest successes came with Manoj Kumar’s “Roti Kapada Aur Makaan,” where she portrayed the role of a rape survivor.

--IANS

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