Mouni Roy: Working with Sanjay Kapoor was a masterclass in itself

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy, who is currently seen in the show “Ab Hoga Hisaab”, has talked about the bond she has made with her castmates and called working with actor Sanjay Kapoor a “masterclass”.

Ab Hoga Hisaab is led by Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, and Aasheema Vardaan in pivotal roles.

Mouni said in a statement: “The entire team became family faster than I expected. Nimrit and I really connected off-camera. We'd end up chatting between shots about everything except the scene we'd just done, which I think is always a good sign. While Shaheer's calm energy made every day on set feel easy.”

She added: “By the end, it felt less like a shoot and more like a family. Working with Sanjay sir was a masterclass in itself. He has an incredible presence, but what stayed with me most was his stillness. He trusts silence, trusts the moment. Watching that discipline up close was a learning experience in itself.”

Recalling a memorable behind-the-scenes moment, Mouni recalled: “There's this one night we were shooting a fairly intense, emotionally heavy sequence, and right after the director called cut, the whole mood on set flipped.”

“Someone cracked a joke, and within minutes we were all laughing, completely out of character. That contrast, going from raw and dark to silly and light in sixty seconds, that's something only a shoot set can give you, and I will carry that feeling with me for a long time.”

Mouni added that the world of Ab Hoga Hisaab has a certain density to it.

“Everyone is hiding something, everyone has a reason, and nothing is black and white as it appears. It keeps viewers guessing and constantly questioning who they should trust and where everyone's loyalties truly lie. That's exactly the kind of space I love working in as an actor.”

She added: “Watching it all come together on screen, seeing the world we built piece by piece on set finally take on a life of its own, is always the most exciting part for me. Seeing the final result unfold so beautifully makes the entire journey worthwhile.”

Produced by Arré Studio, “Ab Hoga Hisaab” is a gripping revenge drama set against the vivid backdrop of Punjab.

The series follows brothers Bobby and Bunty Manocha, whose lives are irrevocably altered by a single, fateful incident. Rooted in themes of brotherhood, loyalty, and sacrifice, the show delves into the lengths one can go for family and the price that often comes with it.

Ab Hoga Hisaab is streaming on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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