May 14, 2026 10:19 PM हिंदी

Mouni Roy turns off comments section after netizens troll Disha Patani in her earlier posts

Mouni Roy turns off comments section after announcing divorce from Suraj Nambiar

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy has turned off her comments section after announcing her divorce from Suraj Nambiar. On Thursday, the couple confirmed their divorce in a joint post in which they confirmed they are parting ways, and requested privacy.

The actress soon turned off her comments section, and hid the existing comments. Currently, no comments are visible on the joint post. While social media users, who couldn't comment on the recent post, swarmed to Mouni Roy's older posts. They dragged Disha into the marriage controversy surrouding Mouni and Suraj, and accused of being the home-wrecker.

One user wrote, "Karwa Di mouny our suraj ke bich ladai (You instigated the fight between Mouni and Suraj)". Another user wrote, "Divorce ke baad new husband Disha (After divorce, the new husband will be Disha)".

The couple wrote in their post, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship”.

They further mentioned, “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time”.

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy's personal life has been under the scanner for the past few days. The speculation began after many noticed that Mouni and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking concerns about a possible separation.

Mouni and Suraj first crossed paths at a New Year’s celebration in Dubai in 2018. Introduced through mutual friends, the two quickly formed a close connection. In the early stages of their relationship, distance proved to be a challenge, with Suraj living in Dubai and Mouni based in Mumbai. Despite being in a long-distance relationship, they made constant efforts to spend time together, frequently travelling to meet one another.

The couple tied the knot in 2022 in a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali one in Goa.

--IANS

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