Matthew McConaughey reveals going for soul-searching after rise to prominence

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey witnessed a meteoric rise in the early 1990s after his breakthrough role in ‘Dazed and Confused’.

However, as the world was getting to know this young actor from Texas, he was starting to lose himself, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During his appearance on the No Magic Pill podcast, hosted by TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie, the actor, 56, revealed that after starring in ‘A Time to Kill’, he embarked on a 22-day trip in Peru to do some soul searching.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor said he escaped the noise of Hollywood by going to Peru, where he went by the name Mateo.

He shared, “I needed to get my feet on the ground. So I click out. Boom. Go to Peru. I needed to find it, to check the validation. I knew I had it, I just had to go prove it again. But I did question, now that I just got famous, I've got all this affiliation for this and that and the other. And I'm trying to decipher which part's real, which part's b*******”.

The actor went on to explain that the first 12 days of his trip were “wonky”, but the days that followed were bliss.

He said, “I was now at the place long enough to go, ‘I could live this. This could be my existence. As soon as you go, ‘I could do this’. Then you're like, ‘Well, I can return home’. I needed to meet people who knew me as Mate the Interstellar star shared, after explaining that fame made the world feel like a mirror.

He added, “And at the end of 22 days, the tears in their eyes and the tears in my eyes and the hugs we had on the sadness and happiness of saying goodbye were all based off of the man they met named Mateo, who had nothing to do with the celebrity”.

--IANS

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