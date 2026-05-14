May 14, 2026 8:06 PM हिंदी

Atmanirbhar push: Farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha express gratitude to PM Modi, Centre over MSP hike for Kharif crops

Atmanirbhar push: Farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha express gratitude to PM Modi, Centre over MSP hike for Kharif crops

Banaskantha, May 14 (IANS) Farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha district have welcomed the Centre's decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops for the 2026-27 season, saying the move will improve their income and make farming more profitable.

The decision was approved during the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Farmers in the region expressed happiness over the hike, saying that the revised MSP rates would help them recover cultivation costs and provide better returns for their produce.

Farmers said the decision would particularly benefit small and marginal farmers, while also encouraging the cultivation of pulses and oilseeds.

Speaking to IANS, farmer Jayesh Dave said the Union government has fixed the MSP at 1.5 times the cost of production, which would provide much-needed relief to cultivators.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the MSP for farmers by fixing it at 1.5 times higher than the cost of production. At the same time, concern has also been shown for the welfare of small and marginal farmers living in villages. Therefore, on behalf of the farmers, we are very grateful to the Prime Minister," he added.

Another farmer, Jagdish Patel, said the hike in MSP would ensure better earnings for farmers who often fail to get fair prices in open markets.

"The government's decision to increase the MSP rates will benefit farmers. Even those farmers who used to sell their produce directly in the market often got lower prices, so this increased MSP will be highly beneficial for them," he added.

Farmers Kirti Mevada and Megraj Patel also echoed similar sentiments and thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Union government for the decision.

According to farmers, the enhanced MSP will provide financial stability, reduce dependence on market fluctuations, and encourage farmers to continue agricultural activities with greater confidence.

The Centre's move is being seen as a major step aimed at strengthening the rural economy and ensuring better returns for farmers ahead of the upcoming Kharif sowing season.

--IANS

sn/khz

LATEST NEWS

Nikhit Zareen crashes out of National Boxing Trials in Patiala on Thursday., set to miss CWG and Asian Games 2026. Photo credit: BFI file photo

Nikhat Zareen crashes out of National Boxing Trials, set to miss CWG and Asian Games 2026

Atmanirbhar push: Farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha express gratitude to PM Modi, Centre over MSP hike for Kharif crops

Atmanirbhar push: Farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha express gratitude to PM Modi, Centre over MSP hike for Kharif crops

Great Nicobar Project emerges as India’s counter to China's regional expansion: Report (File Image)

Great Nicobar Project emerges as India’s counter to China's regional expansion: Report

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav out as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Hardik, Suryakumar out as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Pakistan's lack of credibility as neutral interlocutor exposed: Report (File Image)

Pakistan's lack of credibility as neutral interlocutor exposed: Report

India tops U-15 girls medal standings with 7 gold, finishes with 9 gold overall in the Asian Boxing U15 Championships 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday. Photo credit: BFI

Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships: India tops U-15 girls medal standings with 7 gold, finishes with 9 gold overall

India, Netherlands expected to discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations: Envoy

India, the Netherlands expected to discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations: Envoy

West Asia crisis won’t be over anytime soon: Singapore PM

West Asia crisis won’t be over anytime soon: Singapore PM

Jasprit Bumrah set to lead Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings in absence of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in their upcoming match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Dharamshala. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Bumrah set to lead MI against PBKS in absence of Hardik and Suryakumar

Karnataka Men’s Cricket Tournament for the Blind reaches the semifinal stage, to be played in Bengaluru. Photo credit: Samarthanam Trust.

Karnataka Men’s Cricket Tournament for the Blind reaches the semifinal stage