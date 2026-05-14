Atmanirbhar push: Farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha express gratitude to PM Modi, Centre over MSP hike for Kharif crops

Banaskantha, May 14 (IANS) Farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha district have welcomed the Centre's decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops for the 2026-27 season, saying the move will improve their income and make farming more profitable.

The decision was approved during the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Farmers in the region expressed happiness over the hike, saying that the revised MSP rates would help them recover cultivation costs and provide better returns for their produce.

Farmers said the decision would particularly benefit small and marginal farmers, while also encouraging the cultivation of pulses and oilseeds.

Speaking to IANS, farmer Jayesh Dave said the Union government has fixed the MSP at 1.5 times the cost of production, which would provide much-needed relief to cultivators.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the MSP for farmers by fixing it at 1.5 times higher than the cost of production. At the same time, concern has also been shown for the welfare of small and marginal farmers living in villages. Therefore, on behalf of the farmers, we are very grateful to the Prime Minister," he added.

Another farmer, Jagdish Patel, said the hike in MSP would ensure better earnings for farmers who often fail to get fair prices in open markets.

"The government's decision to increase the MSP rates will benefit farmers. Even those farmers who used to sell their produce directly in the market often got lower prices, so this increased MSP will be highly beneficial for them," he added.

Farmers Kirti Mevada and Megraj Patel also echoed similar sentiments and thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Union government for the decision.

According to farmers, the enhanced MSP will provide financial stability, reduce dependence on market fluctuations, and encourage farmers to continue agricultural activities with greater confidence.

The Centre's move is being seen as a major step aimed at strengthening the rural economy and ensuring better returns for farmers ahead of the upcoming Kharif sowing season.

--IANS

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