IPL 2026: Hardik, Suryakumar out as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Dharamshala, May 14 (IANS) Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. Captain Hardik Pandya has still not recovered fully, and Jasprit Bumrah is leading MI for the first time in his absence. While Suryakumar Yadav is also missing the match due to personal reasons.

Punjab Kings have also made three changes as Harprit Brar, Xavier Bartlett, and Azmat Omarzai are included in the playing XI.

After winning the toss, MI skipper Jasprit Bumrah said, "We have decided to bowl first. We saw the last game and felt that maybe with the cold weather coming down, the wicket would settle down. I didn't think that I would be a Test captain before becoming MI captain (smiles). As much as we can, we can play three games left, and we want to enjoy and maybe ruffle a few teams. Surya is not here for personal reasons, and Allah is not there as well."

While after losing the toss, Shreyas Iyer said, "We would have bowled first as well. The wicket looks a bit drier. Still don't know how the pitch will play, so just being positive about it. We should stop thinking about what has gone wrong. We have to think about being in good shape and having a positive mindset. Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, and Azmatullah Omarzai come in."

Punjab began their campaign in dominant fashion, winning six of their opening seven matches and emerging as one of the strongest sides in the tournament. However, their momentum has faded in recent weeks, with Shreyas Iyer's men suffering four consecutive defeats. As the playoff battle heats up, PBKS will be desperate to halt the slide and strengthen their chances of securing a top-four finish.

PBKS are currently placed at fourth position in the points table with 13 points in 11 matches.

On the other side, the Mumbai Indians were knocked out of the competition following their eighth defeat of the season against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on May 10. Despite boasting a star-studded lineup and showing early promise, they failed to convert their on-paper strength into consistent performances throughout the campaign. Their season has been marked by inconsistency, leaving them ninth on the points table with just six points from 11 matches.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact substitutes: Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyashk, Mitchell Owen, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma

Impact substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult

--IANS

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