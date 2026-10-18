Mouni Roy reunited with 'Brahmastra' maker Ayan Mukerji during Durga Puja

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy reunited with the 'Brahmastra' maker Ayan Mukerji as she visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Looking absolutely beautiful in a yellow saree, golden jewellery, and open hair, Mouni was seen posing with Ayan for a memorable click in the pandal. In another picture, these two were joined by Ayan's cousin and actress Tanishaa Mukerji for another wholesome click. The 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' actress was also seen lovingly serving food to the devotees in the pandal.

Mouni captioned the post, "Don’t be afraid, my child. I am always with you. Lay all your sorrows and fears at my feet. May courage be your strength, may faith be your light, and may your world be filled with love. Always remember, you too are a manifestation of divine feminine power (sic),” folded hands and red heart emoticon.

Earlier, 'Brahmastra' actor and a close friend of Ayan, Ranbir Kapoor, was also seen taking blessings at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

Adding a musical touch to the Navratri celebration, Ranbir gave an impromptu singing performance at the pandal. Joining renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur on the stage, he crooned the popular song ‘Kabira’ from his 2013 film “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," which was also directed by Ayan.

Along with meeting the filmmaker, Ranbir also warmly greeted the paparazzi present at the venue, even posing for pictures with them.

The 'Barfi' actor opted for a red-and-gold kurta, along with white pyjamas as he arrived at the Durga Puja pandal.

Many other celebrities attended the Durga Puja celebrations this year, including Kajol, who was accompanied by her children, Yug and Nysa Devgn, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

This year marked the 80th year of the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations, a long-standing tradition of the Mukherjee family

--IANS

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