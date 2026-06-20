Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy, on Saturday, shared her admiration for sarees.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of her photos and wrote, “a saree girl forever.” In the images, the ‘Gold’ actress is seen striking different poses for the camera. Mouni is dressed in a stylish saree, which she paired with statement earrings. To elevate her look, she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lipstick, and subtle makeup.

Interestingly, whether in sarees or western outfits, Mouni Roy always manages to make a strong fashion statement. She frequently shares her stylish photographs on social media, often giving a glimpse of her fashionable looks.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy recently appeared in the crime thriller ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab,' which also features Shaheer Sheikh, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sanjay Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, and Harman Singha. The series revolved around a murder investigation, revenge, and a high-stakes power struggle in Punjab. It wrapped up filming in early 2026 and is slated for an early release.

“Ab Hoga Hisaab” premiered on June 18, 2026. The Hindi crime thriller series is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

Recently, Shaheer Sheikh has written a heartfelt note for his co-star and close friend Saurav Gurjar. He also shared a series of behind-the-scenes images from the shoot featuring Saurav. In the photos, the duo can be seen filming an intense fight sequence together.

For the caption, he wrote, “Dhanyawaad mera bhai!I know you did this for me, and from the very start, you’ve always had my back. This show is about brotherhood, and you’ve shown me what that really means. Love you, bhai. Thank you for everything. @thesauravgurjar If u haven’t seen it till now go watch Ab Hoga Hisaab on Amazon @mxplayer.”

--IANS

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