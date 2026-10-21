Mouli Tanuj Prasanth’s 'Donga Naa Koduku' teaser promises hilarious entertainment

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) The makers of director Sreenu Kambala's upcoming Telugu crime comedy 'Donga Naa Koduku', featuring actor Mouli Tanuj Prasanth in the lead, on Wednesday released a hilarious teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Mythri Movie Makers, the pan-India production house behind several sensational blockbusters in recent years, took to its X timeline to share the link to the teaser.

It wrote, "Bhadram, be careful, brotheruu... #DongaNaaKoduku & family is here-uu. #DNKTeaser out now! #DongaNaaKoduku looting the Box Office worldwide from NOVEMBER 13th. ROBBERY • CRIME • COMEDY #MouliRobsMythri

#DNK Produced by @MythriOfficial."

The film, which has been directed by debutant director Sreenu Kambala, is slated for a theatrical release on November 13 this year.

Eeshwar is a B-Tech dropout who has money-minded parents, a close friend, and a girlfriend. However, he wishes to have none of them in his next birth, expressing his desire for just one thing -- money. The narrative takes an intriguing turn as robbery and crime elements enter the picture, adding a new dimension to the otherwise humorous proceedings. The teaser wraps up on a fun-filled note with a hilarious tiffin moment between Eeshwar and his girlfriend at the beach.

Following the appreciation he received for his performance in 'Little Hearts', Mouli Tanuj Prasanth will once again be seen showcasing his impressive comic timing in this film.

The film's teaser has a number of sequences including the powder sequence, a sequence on Mouli's amusing take on life and an entertaining tiffin episode, that give one the impression that the film will be a laugh riot. Sushmitha Shetty looks convincing in the role of his innocent girlfriend. Ali and Rajitha play Mouli's parents in the film, while Raghubabu, Priya, and Gundu Sudharshan feature in other prominent roles.

Director Sreenu Kambala seems to have crafted the narrative around the protagonist's quirky character and a series of humourous situations. The characterisation of Mouli and the way comedy is woven into different sequences reflect the director's emphasis on entertaining storytelling.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with Anil Yerneni as co-producer, the film has cinematography by Suriya Balaji. Music for the film has been scored by Sinjith Yerramilli. Editing for the film is by Sreedhar Sompally and production design is by Nagendra Guvvala.

Overall, the teaser promises a generous dose of humour while offering glimpses of an engaging story involving robbery and crime.

--IANS

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