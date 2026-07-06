July 06, 2026 6:24 PM हिंदी

MotoGP: KTM signs Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio on multi-year deals from 2027

KTM Factory Racing signs Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio on multi-year deals from 2027 MotoGP season.

Mattighofen, July 6 (IANS) KTM Factory Racing has secured the services of Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio on multi-year contracts beginning in the 2027 MotoGP season, the manufacturer announced on Sunday.

The double signing shows KTM's plan to build a strong rider lineup for the future. Both racers come after proving themselves as championship contenders.

Marquez, 30, will leave Gresini Racing after four seasons. He will return to a factory team for the first time since his rookie season with Honda Racing Corporation in 2020. The Spaniard finished second in the 2025 MotoGP championship and has regained his status as one of the sport's top riders.

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer believes Marquez's skills make him a great match for the Austrian brand. "Alex brings not only excellent talent and race knowledge but also determination and a winning attitude that aligns perfectly with our values," Beirer said in a statement.

Di Giannantonio will join KTM after leaving the VR46 Racing Team at the end of the 2026 season. The 27-year-old, who joined VR46 in 2024, currently ranks third in the MotoGP Championship standings and achieved the second Grand Prix win of his career in Barcelona earlier this season.

Beirer praised the Italian's consistency and growth into one of the championship's top contenders. "Fabio has clearly improved to become one of the reliable front-runners in MotoGP. We cannot doubt his speed and commitment to delivering the best performance," Beirer said.

By signing Marquez and Di Giannantonio, KTM has secured two experienced race winners who are entering their prime. The manufacturer aims to boost its chances for MotoGP success starting from the 2027 season.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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