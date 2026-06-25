June 25, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

MoSPI joins GRAAM for Embark India Development Fellowship proposal

MoSPI joins GRAAM for Embark India Development Fellowship proposal

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has signed a statement of intent (SoI) with Grassroots Research And Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) for the engagement of two Fellows under the Embark India Development proposal, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The initiative aims to leverage the Fellows' skills for the benefit of the Ministry while providing the Fellows with practical experience in public policy and governance.

This collaborative initiative is a practical, collaborative platform between the ministry and GRAAM where highly motivated, research-driven individuals work alongside the Ministry. Through this program, Fellows will support ongoing or new initiatives, contribute to developing innovative solutions through research, and help address critical development, capacity building, and governance challenges with rigour and innovation.

The Embark India Development Fellowship (EIDF) is a national leadership and capacity-building initiative spearheaded by GRAAM in alignment with the 'Viksit Bharat at 2047' vision.

The core purpose of the programme is to embed young professionals, academics, and researchers directly into government institutions (including MoSPI) and development agencies to address critical capacity-building, governance, and public policy challenges.

The 18-month programme includes immersive 6-month institutional placements with hands-on training, mentorship by national experts, and grassroots data/policy research.

Fellows work across domains like public finance, economic growth, public health, and climate action. The fellowship provides stipends of up to Rs 65,000 per month and opportunities to co-create high-quality, evidence-based policy solutions.

Anchored in the vision of 'Viksit Bharat at 2047', the programme offers rigorous training in development theory, public policy, and governance systems; strategic mentorship; and immersive field placements. Fellows will gain the skills, exposure, and experience to drive impactful, research-driven solutions to real-world development policy challenges.

The signing ceremony was done in the presence of senior officials including PR Meshram, Director General (Data Governance), MoSPI; Basavaraju R. Shreshta, Executive Director, GRAAM; and Prasoon Verma, Director, Training Unit, Capacity Development Division, MoSPI.

--IANS

sps/na

LATEST NEWS

'Inspirational for youth': IAF chief AP Singh on Shubhanshu Shukla's book

'Inspirational for youth': IAF chief AP Singh on Shubhanshu Shukla's book

When and where to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands, know all details of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Friday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands, know all details

Saints, seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya over distasteful remark on Ram Temple donation

Saints, seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya over distasteful remark on Ram Temple donation

Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips ruled out of New Zealand’s series decider against England due to injuries

Henry, Phillips ruled out of New Zealand’s series decider against England due to injuries

Ramandeep Yadav says his ‘Raakh’ isn’t brutal at the onset, he gradually develops bloodlust

Ramandeep Yadav says his ‘Raakh’ isn’t brutal at the onset, he gradually develops bloodlust

EPFO services to remain unavailable for couple of days due to system migration

EPFO services to remain unavailable for couple of days due to system migration

Rajkummar Rao showcases powerful transformation in ‘Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story’ teaser

Rajkummar Rao showcases powerful transformation in ‘Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story’ teaser

Divya Dutta on Bollywood vs Regional Cinema: ‘You cannot generalise an entire industry’

Divya Dutta on Bollywood vs Regional Cinema: ‘You cannot generalize an entire industry’

When and where to watch Ecuador vs Germany, know all details of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match to be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey on Friday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Ecuador vs Germany, know all details

Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Chauhaan’ announced on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary

Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Chauhaan’ announced on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary