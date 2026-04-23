MoS Pabitra Margherita meets Vanuatu's FM, discusses enhancing bilateral cooperation

Port Vila, April 23 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday met Xavier Emanuel Harry, Vanuatu's Acting Foreign Affairs Minister, International Cooperation and External Trade, and held discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to remain a reliable partner in Vanuatu's development efforts.

Following the meeting, the MoS took to X and posted, "Pleased to meet Xavier Emanuel Harry, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, IC & External Trade of Vanuatu. India and Vanuatu share a strong partnership anchored in mutual trust and shared values."

"Had productive discussions on advancing bilateral development cooperation, particularly in health, capacity building, and climate-resilient infrastructure. Also discussed cooperation in multilateral fora. India remains a committed and reliable partner in Vanuatu's development journey," he added.

On Wednesday, Margherita visited the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology in Vanuatu, a flagship institution established with India's support to strengthen digital skills and build local capacity among youth.

He stated that the institution stands as a strong pillar of India-Vanuatu friendship and a testament to growing bilateral cooperation.

The MoS reached Port Vila on Wednesday on his first official visit to Vanuatu, aimed at further deepening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

"Delighted to arrive in Port Vila on my first official visit to Vanuatu. Looking forward to meaningful engagements to further deepen our longstanding friendship and partnership," Margherita posted on X after his arrival.

Margherita is on an official visit to Vanuatu and Tuvalu from April 22 to 25, during which he will hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers and other officials of both countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening political and developmental cooperation ties with Pacific Island countries and is in continuation of the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) held in May 2023 in Port Moresby.

--IANS

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