May 11, 2026 9:55 AM हिंदी

Mos Pabitra Margherita holds bilateral talks with Costa Rican FM Manuel Tovar, reaffirms strong partnership

Mos Pabitra Margherita holds bilateral talks with Costa Rican FM Manuel Tovar, reaffirms strong partnership

San Jose, May 11 (IANS) The Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, held a bilateral meeting with Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister, Manuel Tovar, in San Jose, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening ties with Costa Rica and enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

The meeting marked the first official engagement for Tovar after assuming office as Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding engagement, grounded in shared democratic values, multilateralism, and support for a rules-based international order.

Margherita posted on X, “First engagement with India. Had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Manuel Tovar, Foreign Minister of Costa Rica. Happy to know that this was his first official engagement after assuming office as Foreign Minister. Had productive discussions on further strengthening India-Costa Rica bilateral cooperation. India and Costa Rica share common values in promoting multilateralism, democracy, and a rules-based international order.”

Earlier on Sunday, Margherita inaugurated the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ Wall at the University for Peace in San Jose, highlighting India’s ancient philosophy of universal brotherhood and global harmony.

Sharing photographs from the event on X, he wrote, “Proud to inaugurate the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ Wall at the University of Peace in Costa Rica. ‘World is One Family’, which is India’s ancient philosophy of universal brotherhood that continues to guide our engagement with the world.”

The minister also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the university, praising Gandhi’s enduring message of peace and non-violence. In another post on X, he stated, “Bapuji belonged not just to India but to all of humanity. His message of peace and non-violence echoes across every corner of the world.”

As part of his engagements in Costa Rica, Margherita also planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, reinforcing India’s focus on environmental sustainability and global ecological responsibility.

On Saturday, the minister inaugurated a new Feuji office centre in Costa Rica, underscoring the growing commercial and technological cooperation between India and the Central American nation.

He also attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez and conveyed India’s warm greetings to her during the ceremony held at the National Stadium in San Jose.

India and Costa Rica share cordial and warm bilateral relations, which continue to strengthen through expanding trade, technology, and people-to-people ties.

Margherita is currently on an official visit to Costa Rica, Honduras, Belize, and the Commonwealth of Dominica from May 8 to 15.

--IANS

rs/

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