MoS Pabitra Margherita attends Costa Rica's Presidential swearing-in, conveys India's greetings

San Jose, May 9 (IANS) Laura Fernandez was sworn in as the President of Costa Rica for a four-year term during a ceremony at the National Stadium in San Jose.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the swearing-in ceremony, held on Friday (Local time), and conveyed the India's warm greetings to the newly elected President.

"Honoured to be part of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Costa Rica. Conveyed warm greetings from the President, Prime Minister, and the people of India to the President and Govt. of Costa Rica, and wished them every success in serving the people of Costa Rica," Margherita said in a post on X.

Margherita is on a May 8-15 diplomatic tour of Central America and the Caribbean, with this event as the first stop to strengthen bilateral ties.

India and Costa Rica enjoy cordial and warm relations, which are being strengthened by the growing commercial engagement between the two countries, according to the Indian Embassy in Panama, which is concurrently accredited to Costa Rica.

Fernandez, 39, accepted the presidential sash from former President Rodrigo Chaves in front of an audience of approximately 20,000 people, including international officials.

She had previously held the positions of minister of national planning and economic policy, as well as minister of the presidency.

As the candidate representing the Sovereign People's Party, she secured victory in Costa Rica's presidential election on February 1.

In her inaugural speech as President, Fernandez stated that her administration is committed to combating crime and preventing drug trafficking from permeating government institutions. She also revealed plans to open a new "mega-prison" and establish one of the most advanced police surveillance centres in the world.

She has pledged to wage a severe war "without mercy" against organised crime and drug trafficking. This will involve stricter punishments for offences such as contract killings, an unwavering stance against organised crime, and the restoration of control over the prison system.

She supports the implementation of states of exception (or emergency) in areas with high violence rates.

--IANS

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