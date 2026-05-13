MoS Margherita arrives in Belize after concluding Honduras visit

Belmopan, May 13 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, currently on a tour of the Caribbean region, arrived in Belize on Wednesday.

"Pleased to arrive in Belize on my first official visit to the great Caribbean nation. Thanks to the Government of Belize for the warm welcome. Looking forward to a productive and fruitful visit," he posted on X after his arrival in capital Belmopan.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during his visit, Margherita is expected to meet the dignitaries of Belize government and visit the sites of India’s developmental initiatives.

The MoS arrived in Belize after concluding his visit to Honduras.

During his visit to Honduras, Margherita interacted with the members of the Indian community and alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) in Honduras, lauding their contribution in enhancing bilateral relations and fostering people-to-people connections.

On Tuesday, Margherita met Honduras' Foreign Minister Mireya Aguero, as both leaders reviewed the growing momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed the shared commitment to enhance institutional collaboration.

Following the meeting, Margherita wrote on X: "Pleased to meet Mireya Aguero, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Honduras. Discussed the steady progress in bilateral relations and reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening institutional engagement and cooperation."

He also held a meeting with Honduras' first Vice President, Maria Antonieta Mejia, where the two sides discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties.

Sharing the details of the interaction on X, he posted: "Happy to meet María Antonieta Mejía, First Vice President of Honduras. Exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to strengthening bilateral ties."

Continuing his bilateral engagements, Margherita met Honduras' Secretary of Culture, Arts and Heritage, Yasser Handal Carcamo, and discussed deepening people-to-people ties and enhancing cooperation in arts, yoga, wellness, cinema, and cultural exchanges.

--IANS

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