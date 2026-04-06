MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India at Myanmar President's inauguration ceremony

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh will visit Myanmar to attend the inauguration ceremony of country's new President, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in Nay Pyi Taw on April 10.

Singh will be on a four-day visit to Myanmar from April 8-11 at the invitation of Myanmar government, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Monday.

"During his visit, Shri Singh is also expected to meet with concerned GoM dignitaries in Nay Pyi Taw, attend bilateral engagements related to ongoing trade, economic and developmental assistance initiatives, and interact with members of the Indian diaspora and Friends of India in Yangon," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Min Aung Hlaing was elected as the country's President on April 3 after he secured more votes among the three nominees. Hlaing's two Vice Presidents are former military-appointed Prime Minister Nyo Saw, a longtime loyalist, and Nan Ni Ni Aye, the Karen State chair of the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), The Irrawaddy reported.

In the days leading up to his election, Min Aung Hlaing stepped down as Commander-in-Chief and appointed General Ye Win Oo to the post.

Min Aung Hlaing has ruled Myanmar since 2021. Elections were held in the country in December 2025 and January 2026 in which the USDP secured a win in the elections.

Last August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's State Security and Peace Commission Chairman, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin and reviewed bilateral ties.

PM Modi reiterated India's readiness to support the developmental needs of Myanmar. He noted that India attaches importance to its ties with Myanmar as part of its Neighbourhood First, Act East, and Indo-Pacific policies.

Prime Minister Modi had also underlined that India supports a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process, for which peaceful dialogue and consultation are the only way forward.

The two leaders had also last met on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok last April.

Analysts reckon that the political situation in Myanmar, which remained in a state of deadlock for five years, is poised to foster both domestic and regional stability in the coming years.

Following the disputes between the then-ruling party and opposition forces over the 2020 General Election results, the then-incumbent government declined the military’s proposal for mediation regarding the alleged election irregularities. Consequently, the military assumed state responsibilities and the declared state of emergency lasted for five years.

Following the latest elections, while Min Aung Hlaing was elected holding his current military rank as a civil servant, the Constitution of Myanmar mandates that the President and Vice-Presidents must resign from their positions as parliamentary representatives or retire from civil service upon their election. Consequently, under constitutional framework, he will continue his tenure as President U Min Aung Hlaing.

The election of the President has been welcomed by various governments worldwide, international organizations, domestic supporting groups, and the public. This anticipation stems from a belief that Min Aung Hlaing's experience, discernment, organisational capabilities, and diplomatic rapport with major partner nations will enable the reconstruction of Myanmar into a stable regional state.

Among the two currently elected Vice-Presidents, Vice-President U Nyo Saw is a retired General of the Tatmadaw known for his strategic and influential role in Myanmar’s economic sector. He is widely regarded as a capable leader who will drive the national economy under the President’s guidance.

Meanwhile, the second Vice-President Daw Nan Ni Ni Aye, an ethnic minority representative, is expected to make significant strides in promoting ethnic reconciliation — a vital characteristic of Myanmar — as well as enhancing social welfare, healthcare, and the development of women and children under the new President's leadership.

It is anticipated that the new President may exercise the authority to form a National Advisory Council. If established, this council is expected to provide strategic advice to the President on administrative, defence, and security matters to ensure a seamless transition toward Myanmar's national development.

--IANS

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